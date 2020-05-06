Call up the Creative Sonoma calender and pick a virtual performance

In the new reality of the coronavirus and sheltering in place, most of us just don’t get out much anymore. But that hasn’t kept the Sonoma County arts community from reaching its audience through social media.

In fact, there’s so much local theater, art and music online now that you need a scorecard to track it all.

To help residents find the diversion they need, the arts support nonprofit Creative Sonoma — a division of the Sonoma County Economic Development Board — has introduced a countywide arts calendar site at creativesonoma.org/event with links to nearly 50 local arts organizations listing their online events and programs. Activities range from movie nights to live interviews to curated performances from the archives of various local venues. Just open up the calendar site and click on the icons for the programs that interest you.

“People all over the world have turned to the arts to occupy their minds and soothe their spirits during this unsettling time,” said Kristen Madsen, director of Creative Sonoma. “Watching the ingenious pivot that our Sonoma County arts community has made to move their content online and stay connected to their audiences prompted us to launch this website for one-stop shopping on the virtual creative activities across the county.

“We wanted to create a website where everyone in the county can explore the depth and breadth of creativity activity that is occurring every day, and to support the individuals and organizations who make Sonoma County such an inviting place to live and visit,” she added. “Hopefully it will help audiences keep connected with the artists they already know and love, but maybe also introduce them to new art forms and activities that are occurring in our virtual backyard.”

Film

The Alexander Valley Film Society, known for its annual fall festival and smaller screening events throughout the year, responded to the statewide stay-home orders with its “Shelter in Place” series, featuring online screenings of ticketed film releases on Mondays, virtual food-and-wine movie nights on Wednesdays and live interviews via the Zoom conferencing service with notable guests from the movie industry on Sundays, which the society’s executive director, Kathryn Hecht moderates from her home office..

At 2 p.m. Sunday, she’ll talk to Bret Parker of San Francisco, an animator and voice actress for Pixar, and Sarah Reimers, a Southern California indie film director and animator, who has worked for Pixar and Disney. In addition to the Creative Sonoma calendar, general information is available at avfilmsociety.org.

“For Mother’s Day, we wanted to feature filmmakers who are also moms,” Hecht said.

Local musicians

At Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, several new online programs have been introduced, including “Luther Locals,” which puts a spotlight on local acts who normally might never make it to the center’s mainstage, most often featuring national names. It starts at 5 p.m. on Fridays. For more information, go to lutherburbankcenter.org and click on “virtual programs.”

“We had been having conversations for the past couple of years on how to engage local musicians more, so it’s not a new idea,” said Anita Wiglesworth, the center’s director of programs and patron services. With the center dark during the virus shutdown, staff have been able to line up online performances by popular local musicians including eight-string guitarist Nate Lopez, jazz artist Eki Shola, singer-songwriter David Luning and performers from the Sonoma-based Transcendence Theatre Company, all to be featured in June. The Kingsborough band, which once opened for ZZ Top at Luther Burbank Center, is scheduled for an online “Luther Locals” performance in July.