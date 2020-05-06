Broadway veterans plan online shows

Transcendence Theatre Company has canceled its annual outdoors “Broadway Under the Stars” series of musical revues, which had been set to open June 12 in Glen Ellen’s Jack London State Historic Park, due to coronavirus concerns and the statewide shelter-in-place order. Instead, they’ve announced a virtual season to be presented online July 10 through Sept. 13, plus a special Mother’s Day event on Saturday.

“We have the opportunity now to not only uplift our Sonoma community but also to share the inspiring magic of Transcendence with the world,” said Amy Miller, Transcendence Theatre Company artistic director.

The online season is a compilation of the recorded past performances from the last eight seasons, featuring singers and dancers whose credits include Broadway shows and tours with national companies, and including footage not seen before. The repertoire includes not only show tunes but classics, standards and contemporary songs.

The shows are free, with donations welcome. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with a one-hour pre-show preceding each performance.

The season schedule:

“Don’t Stop Believin’” — July 10-12 and July 18-19

“Fantastical Family Night” — July 24-26

“I Hope You Dance” — August 14-16 and Aug. 21-23

“The Gala Celebration” — Sept. 11-13

For more information, visit bestnightever.org or call 877-424-1414.

In a separate online presentation, Stephen Stubbins, Transcendence co-founder and former co-executive director, and his wife, Broadway actress Libby Servais, will appear with Broadway guest performers in their own live performance for Mother’s Day, to be shown at 5 p.m. Saturday on a private YouTube link sent to those who sign up for the show.

Pay what you wish; 10% of the proceeds from the evening will be given to Transcendence Theatre Company and Bridge the Generations, a national nonprofit that provides more than 1,500 senior citizens with performances and artist residencies

The direct event link is BroadwayInLove.com. For information, phone 707-939-5681.

Stubbins left the Broadway production of “Mary Poppins” in 2009 to help found Transcendence Theatre Company with Miller and her husband, Brad Surosky, Transcendence co-executive director. Stubbins moved full time to Sonoma in 2011 to co-produce Transcendence’s first performance at Jack London Park and married Servais last August. They moved to New York City in February, but he and Servais will perform live for the Mother Day’s show live from his family’s condominium in Scottsdale, Arizona, where they are sheltering in place. Other artists will perform from other locations.

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com.