FX's 'AKA Jane Roe' explores the life and fame of Norma McCorvey

Not many legal cases become part of the nation’s everyday language. But Roe v. Wade did. The landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion in the United States and inflamed one of the most divisive controversies of the past half-century is still part of the national discussion today.

In 1971, Norma McCorvey — known in court documents as “Jane Roe” — filed a lawsuit against the attorney general of Texas, Henry Wade. McCorvey argued a Texas law banning abortion, which had been enforced against her, was unconstitutional. The Texas law only allowed an abortion if it was necessary to save a woman’s life. With its decision, the Supreme Court declared the right to an abortion a fundamental liberty.

McCorvey revealed herself to the press as being the plaintiff, “Jane Roe,” soon after the decision. But even in Sonoma County, where she lived for two years several decades ago, she’s still not as well known or understood as the court case that bears her pseudonym, despite decades of heated debate.

That may change with the May 22 release of the new documentary “AKA Jane Roe,” produced and directed by Nick Sweeney, a 79-minute look at the life and fame of McCorvey, who died of heart failure in 2017 at age 69. It premieres at 9 p.m. Frriday on FX and the next day on Hulu.

“Jane Roe is one of the most famous women in history and everybody knows the name, but they don’t know as much about Norma McCorvey,” Sweeney said. “Her life is full of fascinating contradictions. Our story is about Norma and her beliefs, and who she really was.”

Despite her role in the landmark decision that legalized abortion, McCorvey never had an abortion. The pregnancy at issue in the case was her third. That was in 1969 in Dallas, when she was 21. By then, she already had given birth twice and both babies were adopted. Her third baby, born during the trial, also eventually was adopted.

McCorvey’s first child, Melissa, was adopted and raised by McCorvey’s mother and appears as an adult in the film. Others interviewed in the film include attorneys Linda Coffee and Sarah Weddington, who represented McCorvey in Roe v. Wade; famed women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred and two opposing Evangelical ministers, anti-abortion leader Flip Benham and the slightly more moderate Robert L. Schenck of the National Clergy Council.

“Norma used to talk about driving around California with Gloria Allred and listening to Bob Marley,” Sweeney joked. “As well as being an enigmatic figure, Norma was surrounded by charismatic characters.”

In 1983, McCorvey told the press she had been raped when she challenged the abortion law in Texas. She would later declare in a 1987 television interview with Carl Rowan that the rape claim was untrue.

After the Supreme Court decision, McCorvey lived quietly in Dallas until the 1980s, when she emerged from her cocoon and counseled patients at a women’s clinic in Dallas. In 1989, she moved to Sonoma County, to Forestville, with her longtime lesbian partner, Connie Gonzales. She and Gonzales later split up, and Gonzales is also featured in the documentary.

The year they moved to California was the same year NBC explored the case in a television movie, “Roe v. Wade,” starring Holly Hunter, who won an Emmy in the role of Jane Roe.