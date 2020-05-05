Elon Musk and Grimes welcome first child together

And Baby Musk makes three.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and his singer girlfriend Grimes have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy that was born late Monday. Being that Musk loves to use Twitter to make important statements, it was no surprise that he tweeted out the announcement of his son’s birth.

“Mom and baby all good,” tweeted Musk, who then responded to requests by tweeting out a photo of himself wearing an Occupy Mars shirt and holding his newborn son.

Musk, who is known for also having a sense of humor with his tweets, exhibited that when responding to a request for the baby’s name. Although, this being Elon Musk, there is always the possibility that he was being serious with what might best be called his unique naming convention for his son.

“X Æ A-12 Musk,” tweeted the proud father.

The baby is Grimes first, but Musk is no stranger to making trips to the hospital delivery room. Musk has five teenage sons from an earlier marriage — twins Griffin and Xavier, and triplets Kai, Damian and Saxon. His first son, Nevada, died in 2002 at age 10 weeks.

Musk appears to have other domestic priorities going on. In addition to having a new son to care for, Musk has apparently followed through with his proclamation that he intends to get rid of most of his material possessions. According to report from the BBC, Musk has placed two of his Los Angeles estates up for sale, one for $9.5 million, and the other for $30 million.

Last Friday, Musk went on a tweetstorm to say he was selling almost everything he owns, that Tesla’s stock price was too high, and it was time to “give people back their freedom.” Those statements came on the heels of a conference call with industry analysts in which Musk railed against stay-at-home orders meant to stem the spread of coronavirus as “fascist.”

With a new baby, Musk has more responsibilities at home. But, it’s possible he is also turning some of his attention back to the stars, both those in space, and the kind that come from Hollywood. The entertainment site Deadline on Tuesday reported that Musk and his SpaceX company are in the early stages of developing a film with Tom Cruise and NASA that, if it comes to reality, would be the first narrative movie to be shot entirely in space.

Representatives from SpaceX didn’t immediately return a request for comment.