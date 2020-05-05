Subscribe

Green Music Center at Sonoma State University cancels Summer at the Green 2020

JIM HARRINGTON
THE MERCURY NEWS
May 5, 2020, 11:57AM
May 5, 2020, 11:57AM

Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center has canceled its Summer at the Green 2020 concert series due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Beach Boys were among the acts scheduled to perform during the concert series.

“While we had planned one of our most exciting artist lineups ever, it is simply not possible to go forward in a manner that’s safe and follows the directives of state and local health officials,” says executive director Jacob Yarrow. “We have shifted those performances to Summer 2021 and look forward to sharing them with you then.”

Yet, organizers still hope to present some performances at Green Music Center at some point this year.

“We are hopeful that you can join us later this year for our 2020–21 Season,” Yarrow says. “While our world has changed drastically in the past couple months, we remain dedicated to supporting our communities and engaging with the most compelling artists of our time.”

The Beach Boys concert has been rescheduled for 2021. The exact date is TBA. Those with tickets will be contacted with information about tickets and how to request refunds if needed.

