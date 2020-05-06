Things to do in Sonoma County, May 8-18, 2020

Taking mom to brunch or a wine tasting on Mother's Day isn't possible this year, but several local wineries have stepped up and planned virtual Mother's Day events. Here are some of the virtual events happening in the North Bay, whether you need a gift idea or are looking for something new to do.

Friday, May 8

Virtual cooking class: Round Pond winery chef Jamie Prouten demonstrates how to prepare a Mother's Day brunch. 4 p.m. on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Free. For more information, visit roundpond.com/event/virtual-eventmothers-day-brunch-cooking-class-with-chef-jamie-may-8-2020/.

SIP virtual happy hour: Hall Wines vintner Kathryn Hall and Joy Bauer, Today Show health and nutrition expert, host a Mother's Day happy hour. 4 p.m. on Facebook Live. Free. Happy hour wine kits cost $269.25. For more information, visit facebook.com/hallwines/.

Author Susan Choi: Author Susan Choi discusses her book "Trust Exercise" online. 5 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information or to register, visit copperfieldsbooks.com/event/susan-choi-online-event.

Saturday, May 10

Sparkling wines Instagram live: Gloria Ferrer in Sonoma provides tips on creating unique mimosas for Mother's Day. 11 a.m. on Instagram Live. Free. For more information and mimosa recipes, visit instagram.com/p/B_s9kMHJ8dy/.

"Mother's Day Bijoux": Vintner Jean-Charles Boisset and his wife, vintner Gina Gallo, discuss and taste JCB No 13 Crémant de Bourgogne Rosé and JCB No 3 Pinot Noir. 4 p.m. on Facebook Live. Free. For more information, visit facebook.com/jcboisset/.

Sunday, May 10

Virtual Mother's Day tasting: Benovia Winery hosts "Mom, You're the Best" Mother's Day tasting. 2 p.m. on Zoom. Free to join. Mother's Day 3-bottle pack costs $150. Register for the tasting at us02web.zoom.us. Wines can be purchased at benoviawinery.com/acquire.

Tuesday, May 12

Backyard Cooking: ﻿Sonoma County Regional Parks webinar on outdoor cooking. 3-3:30 p.m. Free. To register, visit sonomacountyparks.ticketleap.com.

Wednesday, May 13

Chair yoga: Sebastopol Area Senior Center hosts an hourlong virtual yoga class. 11:15 a.m. -12:15 p.m. on Zoom. Classes are donation based, but recommended amount is $5-$15. For more information or to register, visit sebastopolseniorcenter.org/virtual-classes.

Thursday, May 14

Guide to the Watershed: A webinar on how climate change will affect the Laguna de Santa Rosa watershed. Noon-1 p.m. Free. To register, visit eventbrite.com.

Saturday, May 16

Art in our Hearts: ﻿Occidental Center for the Arts' virtual art show. 8 p.m. on YouTube. Free. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org/sipalooza-a-virtual-variety-show/.

Sunday, May 18