Russian River Jazz and Blues Festival postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus concerns

The Russian River Jazz and Blues Festival, not held since in 2017, is still expected to rise again at Johnson’s Beach in Guerneville, but not until next year.

The popular event has been postponed for the third year in a row because of the coronavirus pandic and statewide shelter-in-place order.

“Our goal is to bring the Russian River Jazz & Blues Festival back to Johnson’s Beach in the future, but not in 2020,” said Richard Sherman, president of Omega Events in Southern California, which produces the event.

Two big musical festivals, Bottlerock in Napa and Country Summer at the Sonoma County Fairgounds -— originally set for May and June, respectively -- already have been postponed until October.

Not only will it be a crowded concert market, there is risk in planning any large-scale event for 2020 given the requirements of physical distancing,” Sherman said.

Longrunning separate blues and jazz festivals on the Russian River, dating back several decades, were combined in 2009 and ran every September in that format until 2018, when the promoters attempted to return the previous format, with the blues fest in June and jazz event in September. After the June event’s attendance fell short of expectations, the September festival was canceled.

By 2019, plans to return to one combined festival in the fall still were not complete.

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com.