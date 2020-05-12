Things to do in Sonoma County, May 15-24, 2020

Tired of being home all the time? From an art show to wine tastings, here are some virtual events hosted by North Bay organizations to help cure boredom and add some excitement to the next 10 days.

Friday, May 15

Chair yoga: Sebastopol Area Senior Center hosts an hourlong virtual yoga class. 12:15 p.m. on Zoom. Donations of $5-$15 recommended. For more information or to register, visit sebastopolseniorcenter.org/virtual-classes.

Saturday, May 16

Art in our Hearts: ﻿Occidental Center for the Arts' virtual art show. 8 p.m. on YouTube. Free. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org/sipalooza-a-virtual-variety-show/.

Sunday, May 17

Brunch with a winemaker: ﻿Enriquez Estate Wines partnered with local chefs for a virtual discussion and brunch for two delivered to your door. The meal includes a cheese, fruit and mini scone plate from Mazza Catering. Noon - 1:30 p.m. on Zoom. Brunch and a bottle of wine cost $50. For more information, visit enriquezwines.com/order.

Tuesday, May 19