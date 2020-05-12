Things to do in Sonoma County, May 15-24, 2020
Tired of being home all the time? From an art show to wine tastings, here are some virtual events hosted by North Bay organizations to help cure boredom and add some excitement to the next 10 days.
Friday, May 15
Chair yoga: Sebastopol Area Senior Center hosts an hourlong virtual yoga class. 12:15 p.m. on Zoom. Donations of $5-$15 recommended. For more information or to register, visit sebastopolseniorcenter.org/virtual-classes.
Saturday, May 16
Art in our Hearts: Occidental Center for the Arts' virtual art show. 8 p.m. on YouTube. Free. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org/sipalooza-a-virtual-variety-show/.
Sunday, May 17
Brunch with a winemaker: Enriquez Estate Wines partnered with local chefs for a virtual discussion and brunch for two delivered to your door. The meal includes a cheese, fruit and mini scone plate from Mazza Catering. Noon - 1:30 p.m. on Zoom. Brunch and a bottle of wine cost $50. For more information, visit enriquezwines.com/order.
Tuesday, May 19
Ugly Critter Countdown: Sonoma County Regional Parks webinar focused on ugly area wildlife. 3-3:30 p.m. Free. To register, visit sonomacountyparks.ticketleap.com.
Wednesday, May 20
Bike Chat: Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition hosts a series of online conversations about cycling. Noon -1 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit bikesonoma.org/events/.
Thursday, May 21
North Bay Forty Under 40 Awards webinar: The North Bay Business Journal honors 40 young local professionals. 4-6:30 p.m. Free. For more information, visit http://nbbj.news/forty20.
Live from Santa Rosa!: Downtown Santa Rosa business owners join Zoom webinars for recipes, tastings and more. 5 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/238751383880046/.
Friday, May 22
Papapietro Perry virtual tasting: Papapietro Perry virtual tasting of two pinot noirs. 4 p.m. on Zoom. Tasting kit costs $152. For more information, visit papapietro-perry.com/product/send-in-the-clones.
Saturday, May 23
Santa Rosa Junior College graduation: Santa Rosa Junior College hosts a live stream of this year's graduation ceremony. 9 a.m. at live.santarosa.edu. Free. For more information, visit events.santarosa.edu/graduation-2020.
Sunday, May 24
Brunch with a winemaker: Enriquez Estate Wines partnered with local chefs for a virtual discussion and brunch for two delivered to your door. The meal includes breakfast paella from SoCo Paella. Noon - 1:30 p.m. on Zoom. Brunch and a bottle of wine costs $50. For more information, visit enriquezwines.com/order.