Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, May 15-24, 2020

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 12, 2020, 2:31PM
Updated 56 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Tired of being home all the time? From an art show to wine tastings, here are some virtual events hosted by North Bay organizations to help cure boredom and add some excitement to the next 10 days.

Friday, May 15

Chair yoga: Sebastopol Area Senior Center hosts an hourlong virtual yoga class. 12:15 p.m. on Zoom. Donations of $5-$15 recommended. For more information or to register, visit sebastopolseniorcenter.org/virtual-classes.

Saturday, May 16

Art in our Hearts: ﻿Occidental Center for the Arts' virtual art show. 8 p.m. on YouTube. Free. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org/sipalooza-a-virtual-variety-show/.

Sunday, May 17

Brunch with a winemaker: ﻿Enriquez Estate Wines partnered with local chefs for a virtual discussion and brunch for two delivered to your door. The meal includes a cheese, fruit and mini scone plate from Mazza Catering. Noon - 1:30 p.m. on Zoom. Brunch and a bottle of wine cost $50. For more information, visit enriquezwines.com/order.

Tuesday, May 19

Ugly Critter Countdown: Sonoma County Regional Parks webinar focused on ugly area wildlife. 3-3:30 p.m. Free. To register, visit sonomacountyparks.ticketleap.com.

Wednesday, May 20

Bike Chat: Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition hosts a series of online conversations about cycling. Noon -1 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit bikesonoma.org/events/.

Thursday, May 21

North Bay Forty Under 40 Awards webinar: The North Bay Business Journal honors 40 young local professionals. 4-6:30 p.m. Free. For more information, visit http://nbbj.news/forty20.

Live from Santa Rosa!: Downtown Santa Rosa business owners join Zoom webinars for recipes, tastings and more. 5 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/238751383880046/.

Friday, May 22

Papapietro Perry virtual tasting: Papapietro Perry virtual tasting of two pinot noirs. 4 p.m. on Zoom. Tasting kit costs $152. For more information, visit papapietro-perry.com/product/send-in-the-clones.

Saturday, May 23

Santa Rosa Junior College graduation: Santa Rosa Junior College hosts a live stream of this year's graduation ceremony. 9 a.m. at live.santarosa.edu. Free. For more information, visit events.santarosa.edu/graduation-2020.

Sunday, May 24

Brunch with a winemaker: ﻿Enriquez Estate Wines partnered with local chefs for a virtual discussion and brunch for two delivered to your door. The meal includes breakfast paella from SoCo Paella. Noon - 1:30 p.m. on Zoom. Brunch and a bottle of wine costs $50. For more information, visit enriquezwines.com/order.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine