Release date for final season of '13 Reasons Why' announced

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 12, 2020, 4:08PM
The fourth and final season of "13 Reasons Why," a teen drama series filmed throughout the North Bay, will premiere June 5, Netflix announced Monday.

The show's final episodes will revolve around the main characters' graduation from high school.

Parts of the fourth season were filmed at Analy High School and Sonoma State University in 2019, the Press Democrat previously reported. Several other Sonoma County spots have appeared in the series, which premiered three years ago and is based on Jay Asher's novel of the same name.

The first season of "13 Reasons Why" chronicled the suicide of a teenager named Hannah Baker, and garnered controversy for its portrayal of suicide, bullying and sexual assault.

Seasons 2 and 3 follow Baker's classmates as they cope with her death and the murder of one of their peers.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Brian Yorkey said the series ends on a positive note, despite its dark subject matter.

"We wanted to end the series hopefully, but we wanted it to be earned hope," he said.

