Guy Fieri and Bill Murray are facing off in a nacho-making contest for charity

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 14, 2020, 10:09AM
Updated 19 minutes ago

Guy Fieri and Bill Murray are having the ultimate nacho-off.

Coined the "Nacho Average Showdown," the Friday contest pits the Sonoma County celebrity chef and Food Network host and his son, Hunter, against comedian and actor Murray and his son, Homer, to see which pair can make the best nachos.

The Food Network announced the competition on Tuesday.

Fieri, the self-proclaimed "Mayor of Flavortown," said the showdown would benefit the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, which is providing grants to workers who have been impacted by COVID-19.

The face-off will be streamed live on Food Network’s Facebook page at 2 p.m. on May 15. Former "The Chew" co-host Carla Hall will emcee and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Terry Crews and ex-NBA star Shaquille O’Neal will be two judges.

“I promise you, it’s gonna be a blast. We’re making nachos, we’re competing virtually and you’re gonna dig it,” Fieri said in the Twitter post.

The relief fund, spearheaded by Fieri, has raised more than $20 million for restaurant workers, including a surprise $3 million donation by Pepsi announced on John Krasinski's "Some Good News" YouTube show after the chef's' appearance on the show.

“Restaurant employees are taking care of us. They’re there to greet you and take care of you. Now it’s our chance as the public to take care of them,” Fieri said on Krasinski’s show.

