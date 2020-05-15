Annual festivals for August rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Due to continued concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and the statewide shelter-in place orders, several long-running annual festivals traditionally held in August have been cancelled for this summer and postponed until 2021.

-- The 47th Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair, which had been slated for August 15-16 at Ragle Ranch Regional Park in Sebastopol, has been cancelled for this summer and will return next year. Information: gravensteinapplefair.com

-- The Cotati Accordion Festival, which had been set for August 22-23 at La Plaza Park in Cotati, has been postponed until 2021. The event was founded in 1991 to celebrate all styles of accordion music, from polka to jazz to zydeco. Information: cotatifest.com

-- The 26th annual Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival, originally scheduled Aug. 29 and 30 n the town of Bodega, has been cancelled. “Per county regulations, events of this nature are prohibited until after Labor Day, at the earliest. The dates for next year’s festival will be August 28-29. We’re hoping to keep the incredible music line-up we booked for this year, which includes Tommy Castro, Pride & Joy, Nancy Wright, Sang Matiz, Scott Huckabay, George Cole and many others.” festival organizers announced. Information: bodegaseafoodfestival.com

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com