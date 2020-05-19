Napa tourism office releases guide to at-home Bottle Rock Napa Valley festival fun

The sold-out eighth annual BottleRock Napa Valley Festival, originally scheduled for Friday through Sunday, May 22-24, in downtown Napa, has been postponed until Oct. 2-4, due to concerns for public safety during the coronavirus pandemic. But fans can still stage their own, Napa-inspired experience at home in the meantime, using a guide from Napa Tourism Improvement District.

They offer this plan:

Music — Spotify Playlist:

To start, fans can tune into BottleRock’s official Spotify playlist. It features the full 2020 lineup, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus and others.

Wine — virtual tastings:

Each year, BottleRock brings together the best of the region’s world-famous wines, on-site staff of sommeliers and wine experts.

This year, BottleRock fans can still join the festival’s wine headliner, JaM Cellars, on a Virtual Happy Hour daily at 4 p.m. via Zoom. Each tasting features a specific topic and special guest, including live-streamed musical JaMSessions.

Craft cocktail — DIY:

To keep fans feeling festive at home, downtown Napa’s Gran Eléctrica shared its signature “Margarita Eléctrica” recipe:

1. Combine 1.5 ounces of blanco Tequila (made with 100% agave); 3/4-ounce premium triple sec (Cointreau or Merlet); 1 ounce of freshly-squeezed lime juice and 1/4-ounce agave syrup in a shaker tin filled with ice.

2. Shake the tin for 15-20 seconds to chill and dilute the cocktail, then strain over a salt-rimmed, ice-filled rocks glass.

3. For garnish, add a fresh lime wheel.

Food — play chef:

Every year, BottleRock offers a full menu that reflects the downtown Napa culinary scene, in addition to mashups of artists and celebrity chefs at the Culinary Stage.

While at home, festival fans can still eat at the Michelin-starred La Toque, in a way, by trying their hand at making chef Ken Frank’s easy short ribs with braised red wine.

Chef Vincent Lesage from The Meritage Resort and Spa is hosting a keto-style virtual cooking class at 1 p.m. on May 23 on Facebook Live. He will guide participants to explore the flavors of Napa with a light, keto twist.

Napa locals can also explore BottleRock’s featured restaurants by ordering takeout.

For other virtual experiences in downtown Napa and future travel ideas, visit donapa.com/virtual.