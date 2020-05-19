Things to do in Sonoma County, May 22-31, 2020

Need to take your mind off being stuck inside? Turn your living room into a film festival, attend a virtual wine tasting or listen to a local author speak on Zoom.

Friday, May 22

Israeli Film Festival: The Jewish Community Center Sonoma County hosts the virtual festival centered on Israeli film. Through May 26. Tickets cost $14-$48. For more information, visit jccsoco.ticketspice.com.

Bottle Rock wine tastings: Bottle Rock's wine headliner, JaM Cellars, hosts a virtual happy hour with live streamed musical guests. 4 p.m. on Zoom. Through May 24. For more information, visit donapa.com/virtual/.

Saturday, May 23

Santa Rosa Junior College graduation: Santa Rosa Junior College hosts a live stream of this year's graduation ceremony. 9 a.m. at live.santarosa.edu. Free. For more information, visit events.santarosa.edu/graduation-2020.

Bottle Rock cooking class: Even though Bottle Rock has been postponed, event organizers have found ways for attendees to celebrate the fest at home, including a virtual cooking class from chef Vincent Lesage from The Meritage Resort and Spa. 1 p.m. on Facebook Live. For more information, visit donapa.com/virtual/.

Sunday, May 24

Brunch with a winemaker: ﻿Enriquez Estate Wines partnered with local chefs for a virtual discussion and brunch for two delivered to your door. The meal includes breakfast paella from SoCo Paella. Noon - 1:30 p.m. on Zoom. Brunch and a bottle of wine costs $50. For more information, visit enriquezwines.com/order.

Tuesday, May 26

Family plant party: Learn how to make a succulent terrarium. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15. For more information or to buy tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/virtual-family-paint-party-tickets-104803371706.

Wednesday, May 27

Trivia: Adobe Road Winery in Petaluma hosts a virtual trivia night. 5 p.m. Free. For more information, visit adoberoadwines.com/events/Virtual-Trivia-Nite.

Thursday, May 28

"No Longer Just a Man's Game": NBC Bay Area's Amy G, The Press Democrat's Kerry Benefield and photographer Deanne Fitzmaurice lead a conversation on women in sports journalism. 7-8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit museumsc.org/events/?eid=6627.

Friday, May 29

Author Lowell Cohn: Lowell Cohn, former San Francisco Chronicle and Press Democrat columnist, discusses his book "Gloves Off." 7 p.m. on Zoom. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com/event/lowell-cohn-online-event.

Saturday, May 30

Papapietro Perry virtual tasting: Papapietro Perry virtual tasting of two pinot noirs. 2 p.m. on Zoom. Tasting kit costs $120. For more information, visit papapietro-perry.com/pinots-and-more--virtual-tasting-experiences.