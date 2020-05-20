Huichica music festival at Gundlach Bundschu Winery rescheduled for October

Mac DeMarco and Yo La Tengo will headline the Huichica Sonoma music festival at the Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma, originally set for mid-June, and now rescheduled for Oct. 16-17 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Huichica festival’s roster featuring more than two dozen acts in all, including Jonathan Richman, Vetiver, Shannon Lay, Meg Baird, Sachiko Kanenobu, Guy Blakeslee & Lael Neale, Thumpasauras, Los Dug Dug’s, Mapache, Anna St Louis, Farmer Dave and Wizards of the West, Once & Future Band, Claude Fontaine, Gary Wilson and more.

Two-day passes are on sale now at $200 each. A weekend parking pass costs $15. Children age 12 and younger are free with RSVP in advance. For more information, visit huichica.com.

