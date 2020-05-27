Santa Rosan gallery director’s book on master printmaker wins national design award

Gala Chamberlain, director of Annex Galleries in Santa Rosa, spent three and a half decades becoming an expert on the life and work of famed German-born printmaker Gustave Baumann. Now her efforts have won national recognition.

Her book, “In a Modern Rendering: The Color Woodcuts of Gustave Baumann: A Catalogue Raisonné,” won a 2019 award for its design by the firm of David Sklolkin Design, designers David Skolkin and Leslie Fitch and the publisher, RizzoliElectra.

The American Institute of Graphic Arts, based in New York City, announced the award earlier this month as part of its annual “50 Books\50 Covers” competition, established in 1923. Chamberlin’s book was published last September.

“I spent 30 years working on it and another five years on the editing and production,” Chamberlain said. “It was a huge task, with so many entries and so much data. There are 648 pages and 1,100 illustrations. The design work by Leslie Fitch set the tone for the book, and this is a major design award.”

Baumann, who spent most of his career in Sante Fe, New Mexico, died at age 90 in 1971. But his legacy lives on in Santa Rosa, where Annex Galleries owner Daniel Leinau exhibits and sells the master’s prints and has represented the artist’s estate for the past 40 years.

In assembling her book, Chamberlain worked closely the printmaker’s daughter, Ann Baumann, a county and state social worker who settled here in 1964 and lived and worked in this area until her death in 2011. It took Chamberlain a long time to win Ann Baumann’s confidence and gain free access to the master’s work, she said, and she found herself fascinated by the prints, many of them intricate and detailed landscapes.

“Slowly, she would bring prints out from her closed back room,” Chamberlain recalled. “It’s not that she didn’t want to share her father’s work. She was just embarrassed about how disorganized the room was.”

Baumann painstakingly carved wooden blocks — several identical blocks for every image, each block for the application of a different color — and crafted each print by hand. He created colorful landscape pictures of remarkable depth, and his hard work was rewarded and respected. His prints have been shown at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and the New Mexico Museum of Art.

“I had never seen anything like it. He was trying to capture moments in time. He was definitely a craftsman and an artisan,” Chamberlain said. “He’s important because he did everything himself. These pictures all came from his own carving and printing.”

For more information: annexgalleries.com/baumann-raisonne

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com.