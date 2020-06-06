Santa Rosa High fine art students recreate famous portraits with household pets, toilet paper

Using their pets and parents as models and everyday objects as props — ramen noodles become Regency-era curls and pie plates are Renaissance halos — the visual fine arts students of Santa Rosa High School stepped back in time this spring to recreate portraits by great masters such as Michelangelo, da Vinci and van Gogh.

Their artistic photographs — at turns serious, hilarious and ingenious — are now part of a living history project that has gone viral during the pandemic in the overlapping worlds of social media, fine arts and education.

The New York Times picked up on the trend in mid-April with an article carrying the tongue-in-cheek subhead: “Around the world, people are posing as famous portraits with toilet paper, bedsheets, drawn-in unibrows and did we mention toilet paper?”

Santa Rosa High visual fine art teachers Brooke Delello and Janet Fisher threw down the “Quarantine Recreation” gauntlet out of desperation as they tried to figure out how to engage their students in the focused Artquest program, plus elective and AP fine arts students, during the quarantine.

“I was trying to think of anything I can get them to do, while we’re all stuck in our homes, that didn’t require a lot of materials,” Delello said. “The other thing I really wanted was something that would make them laugh, to lighten the mood a little bit.”

Fisher said the international trend started with a Dutch Instagram account with a name that means “between art and quarantine.” Eventually, the challenge spread like wildfire, taken up by the staff and patrons of museums such as the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the Met in New York and the Getty in Los Angeles, where it has become so popular it’s now called the “Getty Museum Challenge.”

“I started following a lot of museums, and the first museum I saw who put the call out was the Getty,” Delello said. “They initially asked for creations from their museum, because they were doing virtual tours.”

Delello loosened the restrictions for her students, broadening the challenge to include any work of fine art that spoke to them. The option was part of a “choose your own adventure” assignment, but the response to this particular challenge was enthusiastic, with about 45 of her students responding after it piqued their interest.

While some of her students started by connecting with an artwork, then figuring out how to recreate it, others began with a piece of clothing or a hairstyle they knew they could pull off, then researched art to find something that fit.

“One of my girls wanted to wear her prom dress,” Delello said. “She purposely searched for a piece of work with a woman in a black, spaghetti-strap dress.”

While browsing famous paintings online, junior Isabella Damberger-Sheldon found a portrait by the painter Wayne Thiebaud of his wife, Betty Jean Thiebaud, that looked very much like Damberger-Sheldon herself. To recreate it, there was one catch: she’d have to make “fake bangs” like Betty Jean wore in the 1960s-era painting.

“A lot of people have been using quarantine as the perfect time to try out new hairstyles,” she said. “So I used the assignment as an excuse to prank my friends into believing that I had actually gotten bangs. Let’s just say some of them were really shocked.”