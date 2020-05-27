Things to do in Sonoma County, May 29-June 7, 2020

Beat the heat with these virtual concerts, wine tastings and classes, which you can attend from the comfort of your couch.

Friday, May 29

Author Lowell Cohn: Lowell Cohn, former San Francisco Chronicle and Press Democrat columnist, discusses his book "Gloves Off." 7 p.m. on Zoom. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com/event/lowell-cohn-online-event.

Saturday, May 30

Papapietro Perry virtual tasting: Papapietro Perry virtual tasting of two pinot noirs. 2 p.m. on Zoom. Tasting kit costs $120. For more information, visit papapietro-perry.com/pinots-and-more--virtual-tasting-experiences.

Sunday, May 31

Enriquez Estate Wines Virtual Brunch: Enjoy wine and brunch with the winemaker and featured chef. Noon on Zoom. $50 for two servings, delivery included. For more information, visit enriquezwines.com/order/.

Monday, June 1

Children’s Summer Reading Club: Start the Sonoma County Library’s summer reading challenge, which runs from June 1 to Aug. 8, with two levels for early learners and elementary school age students. Free. For more information, visit sonomalibrary.org/events.

Tuesday, June 2

Smart Cycling 101A Class: Learn the basics of safe cycling, including rules of the road, from the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition. 6 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit bikesonoma.org/btwd/.

Wednesday, June 3

Virtual Trivia Nite: Join Adobe Road Winery for a virtual game of trivia. 5 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit adoberoadwines.com/events.

Thursday, June 4

An Evening with Diane Burko: Landscape artist and environmental activist Diane Burko will present her work and discuss the role of artists in activism during a program presented by the Museum of Sonoma County. 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit museumsc.org/events.

St. Supéry Great Sustainable Seafood Tour Virtual Wine Tasting: Join Chef Tod Kawachi in this virtual wine tasting, which will focus on sustainable seafood. 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Tickets cost $166-$207. For more information, visit napavintners.com/events/details.

Friday, June 5

Above Average: Luther Burbank Center for the Arts presents Santa Rosa-based rapper Above Average. 5 p.m. on Facebook. Free. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/d41d8cd9.

Saturday, June 6

Rivertown Revival Living Room Live: A four-week virtual series replaces Petaluma's annual festival this year. 7 p.m. streaming on Facebook and YouTube. Free, donations accepted. For more information, visit rivertownrevival.com.