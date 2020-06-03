Things to do in Sonoma County, June 5-14, 2020

From virtual concerts to online workshops, here's how to stay busy as the weather gets warmer.

Friday, June 5

Above Average: Luther Burbank Center for the Arts presents Santa Rosa-based rapper Above Average. 5 p.m. on Facebook. Free. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/d41d8cd9.

Saturday, June 6

Rivertown Revival Living Room Live: A four-week virtual series replaces Petaluma's annual festival this year. 7 p.m. streaming on Facebook and YouTube. Free, donations accepted. For more information, visit rivertownrevival.com.

Virtual Workshop: Hand-Built Trays: Learn how to make asymmetrical small dishes using various tools with Naomi Clement through the Sonoma Community Center. 10 a.m. on Zoom. $35. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Sunday, June 7

Small Mouth Sounds: Play by Left Edge Theatre follows six runaways from city life on a silent retreat. 2 p.m. on Zoom. Tickets are $15-$45. More dates available. For more information, visit leftedgetheatre.com.

Tuesday, June 9

Laguna de Santa Rosa: Past & Present: Learn about the history of Laguna de Santa Rosa. 3 p.m. Online webinar. Free. For more information, visit lagunadesantarosa.org.

Wednesday, June 10

Cartooning Basics: Learn the basics of cartooning with Joe Wos and the Charles M. Schulz Museum. 1 p.m. on Zoom. $75 for non-members, $60 for members. More dates available. For more information, visit schulzmuseum.org.

Thursday, June 11

Photo Mess SOS Workshop: Learn how to organize and share your photos. 4 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit rpcity.org.

Author Lindsay Powers: Lindsay Powers, author of “You Can’t F*ck Up Your Kids,” talks parenting and childcare. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Friday, June 12

Shelby Ann: Singer-songwriter Shelby Ann will perform a blend of ‘90s alt-rock and Americana with the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. 5 p.m. on Luther Burbank Center’s Facebook Live. Free. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/d41d8cd9.

Sebastopol Area Senior Center Declutter Support Group: Start those cleaning projects you’ve been putting off with support from instructor Donna Roses. By donation, $5-$15. 10:45 a.m. on Zoom. For more information, visit sebastopolseniorcenter.org.

Saturday, June 13

Family Bike Workshop: Learn how to ride safely and confidently as a family during this workshop. 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit bikesonoma.org.

Free Clay Tutorials For Clay Work at Home: Follow a ceramics tutorial on the Sonoma Community Center YouTube Channel. All day on YouTube. Free. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Sunday, June 14

Walk/Run for Countryside Animal Rescue: Countryside Animal Rescue in Santa Rosa is hosting a virtual run/walk as a fundraiser. All day. By donation, $10. For more information, visit Pets2theRescue.org or countrysiderescue.com.