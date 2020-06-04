Local artists plan to show work their during National Arts Drive

Short play “Death Fog”: Performances at 1:15, 1:30 and 1:45 p.m. June 20 at the southwest corner of A Street and Sebastopol Avenue in Santa Rosa

Participating artists include: Sculptor T Barny in Alexander Valley, painter Gen Zorich in Sebastopol and Kathleen Truax in Sonoma, among others

Art is all about communication. Without someone to see and appreciate the artist’s work, the process is incomplete. That poses a problem during the coronavirus pandemic.

Striving to overcome the isolation of sheltering in place, visual and performing artists all over the continent will reach out to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. June 20 with the National Arts Drive. Artists will display their work and show off their skills outside homes and businesses for people to view as they drive by or stop briefly, and Sonoma County visual and performing artists plan to be part of the event.

“This drive was started to show art during shelter in place and share it with the public in a safe environment,” said sculptor T Barny, who will open his sculpture garden and gallery to visitors in Alexander Valley, where his large sculptures of stone and bronze will be easy to see even from six feet away or more.

“Sculpture is perfect for this event,” Barny said. “People can drive through the sculpture garden on our circular driveway. People also can park and walk through at a safe social distance, with masks on.”

Visitors can access a map of artists’ locations at NationalArtsDrive.com; a final map will be posted on June 20. The free National Arts Drive was organized by the Los Angeles-based artists’ collective RAW: natural born artist and includes artists in Mexico and Canada.

RAW originally announced the event for this Saturday, June 6, but decided this week to postpone until June 20, citing “this incredibly emotional time” across the nation, amid public protests following the death of George Floyd during his arrest by police in Minneapolis. Some local artists planning to participate in the event will honor the new date, while others remain committed to June 6. Some plan to do both dates.

Barny plans to go ahead with his original plans for Saturday, but also participate in the rescheduled National Arts Drive on June 20. His studio is located at 4370 Pine Flat Road in Healdsburg.

“We are going to open this weekend since we’ve done a bunch of planning and social media outreach,” said Barny’s business manager, Wendy Dayton.

For many local artists, the drive-by event is a logical extension of Sonoma County’s two popular annual self-guided artists’ studio tours: Art Trails and Art at the Source, both administered by the Sebastopol Center for the Arts.

“I put out the word to all Art Trails artists immediately,” said Sebastopol painter Gen Zorich, co-chair of the Art Trails steering committee. “Around 50 of them showed interest and a few of the Art at the Source artists, too.”

Zorich plans to show her work at her studio Saturday. “I have made the decision to put out my art anyway this weekend to provide beauty to the neighborhood and I will also participate on the 20th,” she said.

The Sebastopol Center for the Arts has offered its parking lot for the National Arts Drive display on June 20.

“People haven’t been able to see art during the lockdown,” Zorich said. “When you see art in person, it’s different. I know people are feeling antsy. It’ll be good for people to go out to something safely. You’re not crowding anybody.”