Looking forward to a reopened arts scene

The whole world wants to reopen after the long coronavirus shutdown, and organizers at Sonoma County arts venues are no different. But it’s difficult to predict when and how quickly that can happen, or what the reopened world will look like.

Locally, arts leaders are tentatively experimenting with “socially-distanced” events designed to keep a safe space between visitors. Most centers have seen success with online equivalents of their programs, so much so that planners hope to continue the virtual events and classes even after everything reopens. There’s a lot of talk now about “hybrid” programming, combining limited live events with continued digital offerings.

At the Imaginists theater collective in Santa Rosa’s A Street arts district near Juilliard Park, current circumstances find the company relying on one of its most popular formats — the free, travelling “The Art Is Medicine Show,” presented live outdoors every summer in several local parks since 2008. The opposite of high-tech, the shows are reminiscent of touring troupes over the centuries.

“We’re still in the development stages for this year’s show. Right now, we have no park dates set,” said Brent Lindsay, Imaginists executive director. “Chances are we’ll perform in Juilliard Park this summer. That’s easier for us because it’s our home park. We’ll set up social distancing, and we’ll do some online episodes to tie in with the park performances.”

The company hopes to launch this summer’s “Art Is Medicine” production in mid-July, continuing the show’s political satire theme of the three past years and following the continuing misadventures of President Corn, his wife Bolognia and Senator Cracker.

By fall, the company plans to make use of the four big windows in its Sebastopol Avenue building with a new production titled “mobilus in mobili,” a science fiction tale set in the year 2200 that portrays a group of women eco-warriors operating 20,000 leagues under the sea.

“The audience will stand outside on the sidewalk at each window watching the performance, and one by one they’ll be invited to tour the indoor space,” Lindsay said. “We’ll do this even if everything is open by then. We like to experiment.”

For information: theimaginists.org

Acting teacher Bridget Palmer, who has conducted her Santa Rosa Children’s Theater summer camps on school campuses for the past 15 years, plans to continue this summer with smaller, socially-distanced sessions on her own six-acre property in Rincon Valley. She plans two camps, each running two weeks, one in June and one in July. She and her staff will work with three groups of eight students, ages 7 to 13, in each session and produce a filmed performance and a socially-distanced live show for parents.

“The students will be socially distanced from each other during the classes. We’ll try to let students do as many acting exercises as they safely can without masks, but in small spaces, they will need to wear masks,” Palmer said.

Find information at artoflivinginstitute.org

At Alchemia in Santa Rosa, which provides performing and visual arts programs for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities, executive director Elizabeth Clary said the organization will offer a mix of online and in-person programs.

“When we go back to reopen, what we’re looking at now is a hybrid model where some artists can choose to come in but some with several health issues can continue working with us online,” Clary said.

Alchemia has presented some 1,000 hours of live instruction online since sheltering in place began in mid-March.

“We’ve gotten so good at it that some of our artists with disabilities are hosting classes of their own,” Clary said. “The work we’ve been able to do online has expanded what our organization can do. It’s really exciting.”

Information is at alchemia.org

At the Sonoma Community Center near downtown Sonoma, online art classes have been popular during the coronavirus shutdown, with five sessions a week for children and adults and four different virtual camps planned for July, said Kala Stein, the center’s director of ceramics and art.

“We kept teaching remotely. It is a major change for us. It has kept us employed and kept the center relevant,” she said. “We’ve had students from all over the world — New Zealand, Australia, Dubai, Canada, as well as the Bay Area.”

The center looks forward to continuing online offerings even after it reopens to the public.

“We’ve had incredible flexibility and willingness from our art teachers. Most are willing and on board,” Stein said.

Find information at sonomacommunitycenter.org

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com.