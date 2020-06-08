Rodney Strong, Mondavi among summer concert series canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Cancellations and postponements of annual summer events in Sonoma and Napa counties continue as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into summer. Some venues have planned online alternatives.

Several popular outdoor summer concert series — including shows at the Rodney Strong and Mondavi wineries — have been canceled or postponed until next year.

The Rodney Strong Vineyards Summer Concert Series, normally presented from June through September at the winery just south of Healdsburg, won’t be held this year.

“We are postponing our 30th anniversary of our Summer Concert Series until 2021,” said Christopher O’Gorman, director of communications for Rodney Strong Wine Estates.

The Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville canceled what would have been the 51st season annual Margrit Mondavi Summer Concert Series for 2020.

Instead, the winery will host the bi-weekly Summer Sundays series on its social media channels. Bay Area TV and radio host Liam Mayclem will host “Summer Sundays” on YouTube at 4 p.m. on alternating Sundays. The series will feature musical acts, cooking demonstrations, dance performances and conversations about wine. For additional information, go online to robertmondaviwinery.com/summer-sundays

The Cloverdale Arts Alliance canceled its Friday Night Live at the Plaza concerts from May 29 through July 31, but concerts scheduled for Aug. 7 through Sept. 4 have not yet been cancelled. Check for updates at cloverdaleartsalliance.org/fnlmusic

The 2020 season of the Live at Juilliard concert series at Juilliard Park, presented by the City of Santa Rosa, has been cancelled. For information on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, visit SRCity.org/PreventTheSpread

KRSH Radio in Santa Rosa has canceled its Backyard Concerts series for this summer and plans to bring it back in 2021, said veteran dj Bill Bowker. Information: krsh.com

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com.