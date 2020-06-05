Subscribe

Gabrielle Union files complaint against NBC, 'America's Got Talent'

ANDREW DALTON
ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 5, 2020, 8:37AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — Gabrielle Union filed a complaint Thursday with the state of California against NBC and the producers of “America’s Got Talent," the latest move in a fight over her allegations that she was fired for objecting to an on-set environment that tolerated racism.

The complaint filed with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing says Union was harassed and discriminated against because of her race, and experienced retaliation for reporting these problems.

The document enumerates previously reported issues that Union, who is black, had with the show's acceptance of racist jokes and remarks from judges, and cites criticism she received about her hair during tapings.

“Union, a black woman, was singled out due to her physical appearance and discriminated against by NBC due to the fact that her hair did not fit within the white image that NBC apparently sought to convey to the audience of AGT,” the complaint states, adding that a network executive and a show producer “informed Union’s manager that her hair was ‘too wild’ and that it needed to be 'toned down.'”

The complaint also contains new allegations that NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy called Union's agents to issue unspecified threats, shared confidential information on the controversy with celebrities that the show was looking to hire and sought to undermine an investigation of Union's issues.

“The allegation that anyone involved in this process threatened Ms. Union is categorically untrue,” the network's parent company NBCUniversal said in a statement. “We took Ms. Union's concerns seriously, and engaged an outside investigator who found an overarching culture of diversity on the show."

That outside investigation commissioned by the network and producers, whose results were announced last week, found Union's allegations were unfounded, and had no bearing on the decision to drop her as a judge. The review acknowledged unspecified “areas in which reporting processes could be improved.”

Union, known for her roles in the films “Bring It On” and “Bad Boys II,” appeared on the talent showcase for a season, until she and fellow freshman judge Julianne Hough weren’t asked to return.

Union's attorney Bryan Freedman says the “racial bullying” she received stands in contrast to the network's recent statements about being outraged by racism and standing with Black Lives Matter.

“When Gabrielle Union informed NBC of racially offensive conduct during the taping of America’s Got Talent, NBC did not ‘stand’ with her in ‘outrage at acts of racism,’” Freedman said in a statement. “Instead, NBC did not care enough to either promptly investigate Ms. Union’s complaints or even ask HR to get involved. Rather, NBC stood against her and directed its “outrage” at Ms. Union for whistleblowing about the racially offensive conduct she experienced.”

NBCUniversal's statement says the company "remains committed to creating an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds are treated with respect.”

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine