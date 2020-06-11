Live, in-person music, returns to HopMonk, other venues

Upcoming shows: Dave Hamilton Trio at 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 12; John Rybak & Friends at 1-4 p.m. and Fly By Train at 5-8 p.m. Saturday, June 13, and Music! Fog Holler at 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 14

Upcoming shows: Ricky Ray at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 12; Kevin White at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13, and Joshua Spears at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 14

Upcoming shows: HopMonk Sonoma: Sean Carscadden at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 14, plus Roem Baur at 12:30 p.m. and Timothy O’Neil at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13. HopMonk Sebastopol: Byron Onisko at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 12; Billy D at 12:30 p.m. and Ricky Ray at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13, and Dave Hamilton at 12:30 p.m. and Geo Howard at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 14. At HopMonk Novato: Matt Jaffe at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 12; Clay Bell at 12:30 p.m. and Sean Carscadden at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13, plus Jon Gonzales at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 14

Where: 691 Broadway, Sonoma; 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol and 224 Vintage Way, Novato

It’s a Sunday afternoon at Brewsters Beer Garden in Petaluma, with tall pints glowing amber in the sunshine, the smell of St. Louis ribs in the air and something that largely has been missing from the last few months — live music.

Ever so slowly, some North Bay venues are bringing back live music, not big concerts with packed houses, but performances by singer-songwriters playing acoustic guitars in outdoor venues such as Brewsters and Sebastopol’s HopMonk.

At Brewsters, other than the masks worn by the servers, the widely spaced tables and a disinfection station with hand sanitizer, it seems like a normal weekend at the popular outdoor brewpub.

“It feels great,” said Anne Windsor of Petaluma, enjoying a pint at the fire circle as guitarist Matt Bolton covered Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love.”

“It feels really good to be out and safe at the same time,” she added. “It’s wonderful to be outside again.”

Returning this weekend

All three HopMonk locations — in Sebastopol, Sonoma and Novato — have music scheduled for this weekend and beyond, along with outdoor food and beverage service.

The restaurant’s backyard beer garden has been “open for a couple of weeks with local solo performers, and we’ve gotten great response,” said HopMonk founder and owner Dean Biersch.

During the months of sheltering in place, HopMonk has live-streamed local musicians. That “has been great,” Biersch said, “but there’s no substitute for a live show.”

Petaluma resident Richard Koman, who has been going to Sebastopol’s HopMonk since the 1990s when it was called The Powerhouse, said it’s “pretty exciting to be able to go back to an old haunt and have a meal and a beer in the garden.”

Koman felt the limited number of people and distance between tables kept the risk low. Servers wear masks, he noted, and the restaurant asks patrons to don face coverings when they’re not at their tables.

It’s not like seeing a concert, he said, but “there was a guy playing classic rock songs on guitar.”

Small shows, cautious restart

Larger Sonoma County venues — such as Sonoma State’s Green Music Center, which has canceled its summer concerts, and Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre — don’t have any upcoming live shows.

Annual events, such as the Petaluma Music Festival, have been postponed or canceled.

That leaves venues with outdoor seating in the best position to offer live music, as they have adequate space for social distancing.

Because of the limited number of people who can attend these shows, expect to hear local talent, not large bands.

Bob Brown, owner of Rancho Nicasio in west Marin, just opened his venue’s backyard space for dining and drinking, but he’s not sure when music will return.

Rancho Nicasio typically hosts outdoor barbecues with hundreds of people enjoying national acts such as Paul Thorn, but those shows have been canceled for this summer.

Brown said Rancho Nicasio needs a full house to be able to afford to hire major touring bands. “Without capacity, we can’t earn enough.”

But he wants to bring in singer-songwriters for acoustic shows, he said.

“I’m thinking July is when we’ll start regularly having music.”

Music Fridays

Brewsters reopened for live music in late May and plans to continue having music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Assistant General Manager Tyler Biscocho said patrons are thanking them for being open.

“The lockdown has affected people,” he said.

“This offers them a different setting.”

Brewsters has bocce courts on one side, but there are no bocce games right now. Instead, a few tables have been placed on the bocce lane to partially make up for the capacity lost to social distancing.

Much of Brewsters seating is at long picnic tables that were often shared by two parties.

That’s a thing of the past, Biscocho said, at least for the foreseeable future. For now, it’s one party per table.

Sarah Hooker and Frank Bentley came to Brewsters from Oakland for their first restaurant meal in three months.

“It’s nice to take advantage of a nice summer day outside and listen to live music,” Hooker said.

Noting that Brewsters has plenty of space, Bentley added, “This is the right kind of environment for it.”

Michael Shapiro writes about travel, environmental issues and the performing arts.