Things to do in Sonoma County, June 12-21, 2020

Try a yoga hike, listen to a Beethoven sonata or even go to a drive-in concert at these upcoming events in Sonoma County.

Friday, June 12

Shelby Ann: Singer-songwriter Shelby Ann will perform a blend of ‘90s alt-rock and Americana with the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. 5 p.m. on Luther Burbank Center’s Facebook Live. Free. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/d41d8cd9.

Sebastopol Area Senior Center Declutter Support Group: Start those cleaning projects you’ve been putting off with support from instructor Donna Roses. By donation, $5-$15. 10:45 a.m. on Zoom. For more information, visit sebastopolseniorcenter.org.

Saturday, June 13

Family Bike Workshop: Learn how to ride safely and confidently as a family with this workshop. 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit bikesonoma.org.

Free Clay Tutorials For Clay Work at Home: Follow a ceramics tutorial on the Sonoma Community Center YouTube Channel. All day on YouTube. Free. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Yoga Hike: Mix easy hiking and gentle yoga at Sugarloaf State Park. 10 a.m. in-person. $25. For more information, visit sugarloafpark.org.

Sunday, June 14

Annual Solano Pasta Dinner: Order a pick-up lasagna dinner to support Mare Island Brewing Co., a local business in Vallejo. 5 p.m. on Zoom. $50 for two people. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/d41d8cd9.

Monday, June 15

Petaluma Arts Center Youth Arts Exhibit: Last day to view the Petaluma Arts Center’s virtual Youth Arts Exhibit with art submitted by K-12 students in Petaluma. Available on Petaluma Arts Center website. Free. For more information, visit petalumaartscenter.org.

Tuesday, June 16

Teen Writing Workshops: Open to 9th-12th grade students, learn how to express yourself through poetry with the San Rafael Public Library. 4 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit srpubliclibrary.org.

Cakebread Cellars Virtual Current Release Tasting: Join Cakebread Cellars’ wine educator to taste four different wines from home. 10 a.m. on Zoom. $220. For more information, visit shop.cakebread.com.

Thursday, June 18

Carey Davidson in Conversation with Abby Raphel: Carey Davidson, author of “The Five Archetypes: Discover Your True Nature and Transform Your Life and Relationships” discusses her book with facilitator Abby Raphel in this conversation presented by Copperfield’s Books. 7 p.m. online. Free. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Saturday, June 20

Drive-in Concert: Drive-in concert in the Target shopping center parking lot in Petaluma featuring Majestic: San Francisco’s Ultimate Tribute to Journey. 8 p.m. Free. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/185988196024056.

Blame: A livestreamed play by local playwright Bob Duxbury presented by Left Edge Theatre. 7 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit leftedgetheatre.com.

Beethoven Sonata Series: Watch Beethoven’s Sonata No. 30 in E Major, Op. 109, played by Eric Zivian through the Valley of the Moon Music Festival. Broadcast on KSVY 91.3 FM at 11 a.m. and on Sonoma Valley Television SVTV 27 at 6 p.m. Free, donations accepted online. For more information, visit valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org.

“Keeping the Arts in Our Hearts” Virtual Variety Show: Occidental Center for the Arts presents a number of shelter-in-place performances. 8 p.m. live on YouTube. Free. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

National Arts Drive: Artists across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and in Sonoma County, will display their artwork outside for passersby to see. Some live performances, too. 1-4 p.m. Free. A map of locations will be posted at nationalartsdrive.com on June 20.

Sunday, June 21

Farm to Pantry Summer Supper: Enjoy a family meal from local restaurants for a Father’s Day treat. 6 p.m. video programming. $200 for four people. For more information, visit secure.givelively.org.