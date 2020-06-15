Country Summer Music Festival delayed until 2021

The seventh annual Country Summer Music Festival — originally set for June 19-21 this year at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, then postponed until Oct. 23-25 — now has been rescheduled for next year, June 25-27, 2021, due to coronavirus concerns.

“Our festivals are not social-distancing-oriented events. They’re thousands and thousands of like-minded country music fans coming together for a big celebration,” said Alan Jacoby, executive producer of Impact Entertainment, which stages the festival.

In April, organizers moved the festival to October, also because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19, and said much of the originally-planned lineup would stay in place. The Country Summer Music Festival is billed as Northern California’s biggest annual country music festival.

Now, the festival won’t happen until next year.

“We were hopeful the coronavirus situation would improve significantly and rules would be relaxed enough for us to stage a spectacular event in October. Unfortunately, circumstances beyond our control are prohibiting mass gatherings this year,” Jacoby said in a statement released Monday.

To fill the gap, Froggy 92.9 FM Radio, a partner in the festival since it began in 2014, will present the “SIP (Shelter in Place) Country Summer Radio Fest” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, featuring seven virtual sets by Country Summer-confirmed artists, including headliners Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church and Chris Young.

The program also will include exclusive artist interviews and a nostalgic look back at six years of Country Summer with video highlights on the station’s website and social media. The station is live streamed at froggy929.com.

Previously purchased three-day passes, single-day tickets, Country Club memberships and upgraded parking for 2020 will be honored for the 2021 dates. Refund options also will be available. For information and updates, visit countrysummer.com, follow Country Summer on social media, email info@countrysummer.com or call 615-815-8925.

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com.