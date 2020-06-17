Things to do in Sonoma County, June 19-28, 2020

Getting anxious spending so much time inside? Get outside by attending a drive-in movie or touring a sculpture garden in Sonoma County. For people who are still more comfortable indoors, there's plenty of livestreamed music, classes and even yoga.

Friday, June 19

Quarantine Cat Film Fest: Watch a compilation reel of cats through Virtual Cinema to raise money for independent cinemas and movie theaters nationwide. Available starting June 19. Tickets cost $12. For more information, visit rowhouse.online.

Saturday, June 20

MLK/Juneteenth Community Festival Celebration: Celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. 1 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit sonomacountyjuneteenth.com.

Monte-Bellaria Lavender High Bloom: See the lavender bloom and tour the Monte-Bellaria property. Register online for a time slot. More dates available. 3518 Bloomfield Road, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $10 per adult. For more information, visit monte-bellaria.com.

T Barny Sculpture: Tour the T Barny studio and sculpture garden in your car or walk through the gallery while practicing social distancing. 1 p.m. 4370 Pine Flat Road, Healdsburg. Free. For more information, visit tbarny.com.

Blame: A livestreamed play by local playwright Bob Duxbury presented by Left Edge Theatre. 7 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit leftedgetheatre.com.

Beethoven Sonata Series: Watch Beethoven’s Sonata No. 30 in E Major, Op. 109, played by Eric Zivian through the Valley of the Moon Music Festival. Broadcast on KSVY 91.3 FM at 11 a.m. and on Sonoma Valley Television SVTV 27 at 6 p.m. Free, donations accepted online. For more information, visit valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org.

“Keeping the Arts in Our Hearts” Virtual Variety Show: Occidental Center for the Arts presents a number of shelter-in-place performances. 8 p.m. live on YouTube. Free. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, June 21

Farm to Pantry Summer Supper: Enjoy a family meal from local restaurants for a Father’s Day treat. 6 p.m. video programming. $200 for four people. For more information, visit secure.givelively.org.

Tuesday, June 23

Gentle Yoga: Slow yoga practice with the Sebastopol Senior Center for all ages. 9:30 a.m. on Zoom. $5-$15 donation. For more information, visit sebastopolseniorcenter.org.

Wednesday, June 24

“Raiders of the Lost Ark”: Visit the Luther Burbank Center for a drive-in sunset showing of this Indiana Jones classic. Gates open at 7:45, event begins at sunset. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. $30 per car. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Thursday, June 25

The Lesbian History of Sonoma County: Learn about the unique history of lesbians in Sonoma County and how they shaped our community with the Museum of Sonoma County. 7 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit museumsc.org/events.

Friday, June 26

San Francisco Airship Acoustic – “In The Meantime”: Presented by HopMonk Tavern Sebastopol, tune in for a performance by San Francisco Airship Acoustic. 4:30 on HopMonk’s Facebook Live. For more information, visit facebook.com/hopmonksebastopol.

Saturday, June 27

SRJC Theatre Improvisation Online Course: Exercise your brain with this course through the Santa Rosa Junior College Older Adults Program. 9:30 a.m. online. Free. For more information, visit older-adults.santarosa.edu/join-class.

Sunday, June 28

“The Life and Work of Charles Mingus”: Healdsburg Jazz presents a presentation on Charles Mingus led by James Newton. 5 p.m. on Zoom. Free. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org.

Drive-Thru & Cruise: Cruise to thank first responders presented by Cruisin’ North Car Club. Time to be determined. Free. For more information, visit cruisinnorth.com.