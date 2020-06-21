Safari West reopens with more than 1,000 animals, protections against coronavirus

Owen Weston, a 6-year-old from Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz County, was thrilled by the sight of a few cheetahs Saturday in an Africa-like setting in the hills near Santa Rosa.

“Because they can run very fast,” he said.

An incoming first grader, Owen said he had learned the sleek, spotted felines hit 70 mph on a guided tour at Safari West, the 400-acre attraction that reopened with a rush Saturday, ending the three-month shutdown aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

Owen, along with his mother and father, Trang and Scott Weston, and brother Arlo, 4, were among 193 visitors on reopening day at the facility that draws 79,000 visitors a year and bills itself as the “closest you can come to Africa without going there.”

The family had yearned to visit Safari West for some time, but had to wait until Arlo reached the minimum age for a tour with other guests, Trang Weston said. It as also the family’s first big venture and they were “excited to be out and about,” she said.

“It was gorgeous,” she said, describing the wilderness of trees, grassland and lakes, along with giraffes that accompanied their Jeep on part of the tour.

For co-owners Peter and Nancy Lang, the reopening was also a welcome day.

“This has not been a long, wonderful vacation,” Peter Lang said, noting the shutdown imposed a “big impact” on their business, which opened in 1993 in the oak-studded Mayacamas foothills north of Santa Rosa.

Safari West was forced to furlough about 110 employees, or two-thirds of the wildlife preserve’s employees, which was fully staffed Saturday even without a few workers who decided to wait a bit before returning,

There was pent-up demand among customers, Nancy Lang said, as “the phones just went crazy” when they started taking reservations Monday.

On Saturday, the preserve was fully booked for vehicle tours, dinners and overnight lodging in 30 tent-cabins, but attendance was intentionally curbed from the 400 to 500 guests it can accommodate on a weekend.

The Langs said they are closely adhering to protocols recommended by county health officials, including mandatory masks, cutting restaurant capacity from 300 down to 90 and serving only 45 at a time, and limiting 12-passenger tour vehicles to six or eight people with plastic shields between the rows.

Nancy Lang, a biologist, said they are protecting some of the more than 1,000 resident animals from infection, specifically the cheetahs and primates that are potentially susceptible to the coronavirus. Even the keepers wear masks when they are close to those animals, she said.

Tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo in New York contracted COVID-19 in March and have recovered, Lang said.

The “Sonoma Serenghetti” at Safari West accommodates some 80 species of primates, carnivores, hoofed animals, birds and a few reptiles, including rhinoceroses up to 8,000 pounds and giraffes up to 18 feet tall.

Human visitation is by reservation only, every day but Christmas.

“I thought it was great,” said Madison Peatross, 15, who came over from Sacramento with her parents, Jennifer and Scott Peatross, and brother, Ian. “The giraffes came right up to us. They were like really tall.”

On their arrival, the preserve on Porter Creek Road “at first looked like Jurassic Park,” she said.

Mike Vernon and his girlfriend, April Pedrani, who came over with the Peatrosses, said it was their first visit after hearing about Safari West for years.

“Zebras were running all over the place,” he said, also noting the ostriches, cheetahs, water buffaloes, hyenas, flamingos and wildebeests.

The weather turned sunny and “the day just got better as it went along,” he said.

The Westons made their visit an expedition, arriving Friday night for the first of two nights in one of the canvas-walled tent cabins.

Equipped with electric blankets, the spacious two-bed cabin had a separate bathroom and a patio overlooking the giraffe enclosure, Trang Weston said.

She slept soundly amid the nocturnal calls from flamingos and lemurs and some monkey chatter.

Friday night’s dinner was a feast with each plate piled with barbecued brisket and chicken, saffron rice, macaroni and cheese, sauteed vegetable and a green salad, with a brownie and vanilla ice cream for dessert.

Both families said the social distancing and other health precautions were complete.

“We were very pleased to see our guests come in,” Nancy Lang said.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.