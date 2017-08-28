Subscribe

Sonoma County celebrity high school grads, now and then

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 28, 2017

A-list actors, Major League ballplayers and Billboard-topping musicians — a great deal of talent has passed through the halls of Sonoma County high schools.

From Golden Globe-winning actresses like Winona Ryder to Olympic Gold-winning swimmers like Maya DiRado, we have all watched our hometown success stories unfold on the big screen. But what did these celebs look like when they were young, just dreaming of future greatness?

Click through our gallery of Sonoma County celebrity high school graduates to catch a glimpse at the artists and athletes way back when.

