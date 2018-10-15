If there was one moment from last week’s typically turbulent news cycle that stood out as one in which you could imagine the “Saturday Night Live” writers room leaning forward in attention, it was Kanye West’s White House visit with President Trump.

It was a frequently surreal moment that befitted the administration’s oft-repeated reputation for providing a meeting point between reality TV and politics, and “Saturday Night Live” indeed could not resist.

As expected, Alec Baldwin donned the presidential power tie and comb-over wig for the first time this season for a sit-down with Chris Redd’s MAGA-hat wearing West. “Thank you for joining us all today for this important discussion. It’s in no way a publicity stunt.”

“First let me begin with the idea that time is a myth,” Redd began, “and I’m a prisoner in another dimension. Have I lost anyone so far?”

Baldwin’s Trump for his part retreated to an internal monologue. “I’ve been in a room with Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong-Un and they made a lot more sense than him.”

Redd’s West was undeterred, which led to Trump thinking: “He doesn’t stop. He doesn’t listen to anyone but himself. Who does he remind me of?” Later, a bit more flattered by the unhinged antics, he took comfort in lyrics from West’s song “Lift Yourself” (maybe better known as the “poopity scoop” song).

While the real-life meeting this week had no shortage of moments bizarre enough to defy parody, one can’t blame “SNL” for trying.

The episode was hosted by former “SNL” head writer turned “Late Night” host Seth Meyers, who was also in this news this week after a former castmate, Taran Killam, appeared on a podcast to talk about his time on the show. In it he cited Meyers’ tenure the last time the show took a more collaborative approach with creator Lorne Michaels rather than doing whatever he said, and said Michaels encouraged the show to go easier on Trump.

While the show didn’t seem to show any more than its usual bite, Meyers did return to the Weekend Update desk to reprise his “Really?” segment with Colin Jost and Michael Che. The topic? Kanye West in the Oval Office, of course. “Don’t you have better things to do?” Meyers asked. “And, by the way, when I say that I’m really not sure which of you I’m talking to.”

See it below: