Halloween and Dia de los Muertos celebrations have been underway in Sonoma County since late September, when a juried holiday-themed art show opened in Petaluma, and continues through early November.

Some events are best for kids, others for adults and still others for the entire family. They take place at wineries, pubs, bars, restaurants, galleries, nurseries, farms and fields. Should you be so inclined, you can don a costume every day and find a place where you will blend with the crowd.

Come Halloween, on Wednesday, you can get lost in neighborhood crowds almost anywhere once the sun finally sets. Florence Avenue and High Street are popular partying places in Sebastopol and MacDonald Avenue in Santa Rosa has always drawn an eerie crowd, who delight in elaborately decorated houses, some with special treats for adults as well as for kids.

Again this year, there will be a free community event in Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square, from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with free food tickets for the first 600 children who register. You can attend early and still have time for trick-or-treating and dancing the night away with your favorite ghost, witch or robot.

Here’s a roundup of some of this haunting holiday’s highlights;

Muelrath Ranches Pumpkin Patch Weekend Fun: The Muelrath Pumpkin Patch (3800 Walker Ave., Santa Rosa) is open daily and there is no charge for admission. You can select pumpkins from 21 varieties and take home ornamental corn, cornstalks, gourds, winter squash and hay bales, for a price, of course. On evenings during the weekend, with just this one remaining, you can roast hot dogs and marshmallows over open coals, enjoy hot cider, take a crazy hay ride, use the pumpkin slingshot and snag tacos from a taco wagon. Admission to the evening event is $12, with children 3 and under free. Space is limited, so make a reservation for the evening event at 707-620-3982. Open from 6 to 9 p.m.

_____

Trek & Treat on the Sonoma Serengeti: Safari West hosts all-day fun Saturday,. Festivities begin at 10 a.m., with safari treks departing every 45 minutes. Attendees each receive a Wild Card, which can be filled out along the trek-and-treat trail and redeemed for a special prize at the preserve’s pumpkin patch. During your trek, you’ll visit giraffes, antelope, long-horned cattle and white rhinos. You’ll also have a chance to see cheetahs, monkeys and an aviary that is home to a huge array of birds, along with Lemur Island and the ponds where a flamboyance of flamingos make their home.

The pumpkin patch itself serves triple purposes. You can buy a pumpkin to take home or you can buy one to donate to Safari West’s animals as a special fall treat. Some love to eat them, others to play with them and some enjoy smashing them to pieces. All proceeds from the patch will be donated to Vulture Conservation Foundation, which is working to protect these misunderstood, much-maligned and underappreciated birds, which are essential to the Earth’s ecology.

_____

Safari West, 3115 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa. Trek & Treat prices: Adults, $50; kids, 4 to 12, $25. For reservations, call 707-566-3667 or email reservations@safariwest.com

_____

Dia de Los Muertos: As Halloween has become increasingly commercialized, many of us don’t realize the meaning of the day, which is All Hallow’s Eve, the day before Dia de Los Muertos, a two-day remembrance of our departed loved ones, long celebrated in Catholic cultures, especially in Mexico and Latin America. It has spiritual roots, with costumes representing all manner of spirits and candy representing the favorite foods that some cultures leave out on Nov. 1, when departed children are said to return for a night.