s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Where to celebrate Halloween, Dia de Los Muertos in Sonoma County

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | October 25, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Halloween and Dia de los Muertos celebrations have been underway in Sonoma County since late September, when a juried holiday-themed art show opened in Petaluma, and continues through early November.

Some events are best for kids, others for adults and still others for the entire family. They take place at wineries, pubs, bars, restaurants, galleries, nurseries, farms and fields. Should you be so inclined, you can don a costume every day and find a place where you will blend with the crowd.

Come Halloween, on Wednesday, you can get lost in neighborhood crowds almost anywhere once the sun finally sets. Florence Avenue and High Street are popular partying places in Sebastopol and MacDonald Avenue in Santa Rosa has always drawn an eerie crowd, who delight in elaborately decorated houses, some with special treats for adults as well as for kids.

Again this year, there will be a free community event in Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square, from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with free food tickets for the first 600 children who register. You can attend early and still have time for trick-or-treating and dancing the night away with your favorite ghost, witch or robot.

Here’s a roundup of some of this haunting holiday’s highlights;

Muelrath Ranches Pumpkin Patch Weekend Fun: The Muelrath Pumpkin Patch (3800 Walker Ave., Santa Rosa) is open daily and there is no charge for admission. You can select pumpkins from 21 varieties and take home ornamental corn, cornstalks, gourds, winter squash and hay bales, for a price, of course. On evenings during the weekend, with just this one remaining, you can roast hot dogs and marshmallows over open coals, enjoy hot cider, take a crazy hay ride, use the pumpkin slingshot and snag tacos from a taco wagon. Admission to the evening event is $12, with children 3 and under free. Space is limited, so make a reservation for the evening event at 707-620-3982. Open from 6 to 9 p.m.

_____

Trek & Treat on the Sonoma Serengeti: Safari West hosts all-day fun Saturday,. Festivities begin at 10 a.m., with safari treks departing every 45 minutes. Attendees each receive a Wild Card, which can be filled out along the trek-and-treat trail and redeemed for a special prize at the preserve’s pumpkin patch. During your trek, you’ll visit giraffes, antelope, long-horned cattle and white rhinos. You’ll also have a chance to see cheetahs, monkeys and an aviary that is home to a huge array of birds, along with Lemur Island and the ponds where a flamboyance of flamingos make their home.

The pumpkin patch itself serves triple purposes. You can buy a pumpkin to take home or you can buy one to donate to Safari West’s animals as a special fall treat. Some love to eat them, others to play with them and some enjoy smashing them to pieces. All proceeds from the patch will be donated to Vulture Conservation Foundation, which is working to protect these misunderstood, much-maligned and underappreciated birds, which are essential to the Earth’s ecology.

_____

Safari West, 3115 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa. Trek & Treat prices: Adults, $50; kids, 4 to 12, $25. For reservations, call 707-566-3667 or email reservations@safariwest.com

_____

Dia de Los Muertos: As Halloween has become increasingly commercialized, many of us don’t realize the meaning of the day, which is All Hallow’s Eve, the day before Dia de Los Muertos, a two-day remembrance of our departed loved ones, long celebrated in Catholic cultures, especially in Mexico and Latin America. It has spiritual roots, with costumes representing all manner of spirits and candy representing the favorite foods that some cultures leave out on Nov. 1, when departed children are said to return for a night.

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection

Celebrations began here a couple of decades ago, in Petaluma, and have spread throughout the county, in both public and private events. This year, activities began in late September and most conclude before the actual days of Nov. 1 and 2, though commemorative altars will remain in place in downtown Petaluma through Nov. 2.

Closing events take place this Saturday, with a candlelight procession and the spectacular giant puppets. Things get started at 4 p.m., when attendees gather at the Smart Train Petaluma Station (230 Lakeville St.). As the sun sinks down below the western hills, the candlelight procession heads towards the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds (175 Fairgrounds Drive), where festivities and observances continue until 10 p.m.

_____

Five Nights Left to Scream: Sonoma County’s most elaborate Halloween haunt, Blind Scream, will be open five more nights this year: tonight, Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, when the final tickets will be sold at 11 p.m. If you have attended previously, please note that Blind Scream has moved south to SOMO Village, next to Sally Tomatoes, at 1500 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park.

The venue includes two haunted houses, for a total of more than 20,000 frightful square feet. There are extras, too, Lil Horrus’s Fun House, Doc’s Horrortorium and the Last Ride, an excursion in a coffin that will cost you $5 and comes with a death certificate.

The purpose of Blind Scream is to scare you, again and again and again, so it may not be the best thing for your youngest goblins. You cannot carry a child through and staff will ask you to leave if they see any kids that seem truly traumatized.

Related Stories
Video: Take a walk through this Rohnert Park haunted house

Admission is between $18 and $35, with fast-pass options and an all-access ticket, which gives you a fast pass into both haunted houses and admission to the fun house and horrortorium. Tickets are available online via blindscream.com and on-site, where an ATM is available. Credit cards are accepted only online. Complete details are available at the website.

_____

Frightfully Fun Farmers Markets: On the last weekend of October, you’ll often find your favorite vendor booths staffed not by farmers themselves but by various creatures and critters in their finest holiday garb. Some markets go a bit further, too, with special events that, in some cases, have become annual traditions.

Occidental Bohemian Farmers Market, which takes place from 4 p.m. until sundown on Friday afternoons, holds its 13th Annual Harvest Festival and Halloween Carnival, which is also its final market day of the year. This afternoon’s fete includes performances by Sonoma County Taiko and a member of the belly dance troupe Lovely Collective. There will be a cakewalk, trick-or-treating, Dia de los Muertos crafts, strangely beguiling carved pumpkins by local artist Chris Hataway, yummy foods to eat on the spot and, of course, a bounty of seasonal produce from local farmers.

On Saturday, the Healdsburg Farmers Market hosts its 34th annual Pumpkin Festival, which includes several competitions. To join in, sign up between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Competitions include pumpkin decorating and racing; pumpkin carving and a costume contest, limited to homemade, not commercial, costumes. Each competition is divided into three age groups, under 7, 8 to 15 and 16 to adult.

Costume judging begins at 9 a.m., with winners announced at 9:30 a.m., so think about arriving early to find a parking place. Extra points will be awarded for costumes with a market theme.

There will also be art activities for kids, a Dia de los Muertos display and more.

For a schedule of all events and competition rules, visit healdsburgfarmersmarket.org.

At the Santa Rosa Original Certified Farmers Market, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, you’ll enjoy enticing aromas of roasting chiles, to enjoy on the spot or take home. Booths will be decorated, kids can enjoy games and there will be a raffle, too. Costumes are always encouraged. This market takes place at 50 Mark West Springs, in the parking lot adjacent to the Luther Burbank Center.

In Windsor, you’ll find a Pumpkin Jamboree, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Activities include a costume parade and country games, pumpkin decorating for kids, mimosas for adults, music by the New Skye Band and lots of good things to eat. You can build a scarecrow to take home or buy a few gifts for your garden from the Windsor Garden Club Fall Plant Sale. Admission is free. The market takes place on the east side of the Town Green, at 701 McClelland Drive at Market Street in downtown Windsor.

_____

Mobsters & Spirits: Spirit Works, a boutique distillery located in The Barlow (6790 McKinley St., No. 100, Sebastopol), is hosting its first annual Spookeasy Halloween Party from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday. Guests are encouraged to don their speakeasy-era attire — think 1920s flappers and mobsters — and enjoy Prohibition-era cocktails and bingo in the barrel room. A raffle features prizes from local food, drink and lifestyle companies.

And, yes, there will be a costume contest. If you’ve already put your effort into vintage witch and futuristic AI attire, there’s no need to change. Costumes of any kind are welcome.

An entry fee of $5 includes three drink tickets and the special door code that will get you into the party.

All proceeds from the raffle and the entry fee will be donated to Lily’s Legacy, a sanctuary for senior dogs located in Petaluma. For more information about the sanctuary, visit lilyslegacy.org.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com, where you’ll choose “Food & Drink,” “Party,” “Sebastopol” and “This Month” from among the options.

_____

Trick, Treat & Tequila: On Nov. 1, the Napa Valley Wine Train celebrates Dia de Los Muertos with a special excursion featuring tequila cocktails, Spanish tunes via a live DJ and a Mexican-themed dinner.

Casa Dragones is the featured tequila. The company is a small, independent master producer of ultra-premium tequilas, including Joven and Blanco.

Check-in begins at 5:15 p.m. and guests board at 5:30, for a 5:45 departure. Before departure, guests will enjoy a special tequila cocktail and an appetizer of white corn tortillas with guacamole and salsa.

Highlights of the four-course menu include pumpkin in brown sugar with tomatoes, eggplant and burrata; ribeye steak molé with plantain and parsnips and sweet potato tamales with pineapple, cacao nibs and almonds. There are vegan options, too, and the full menu is available at the website. The chef for the evening is Luis Arellano.

The train returns to the station (1275 McKinstry St., Napa) at 9 p.m.

Cost is $295 per person, which includes two tequila cocktails. For full details and to make a reservation online, visit winetrain.com and follow the prompts. To reserve by phone, call 800-427-4124.

_____

Dia de Los Muertos in Monte Rio: One of the final events of the season, a Dia de Los Muertos celebration, takes place at the Monte Rio Community Center (20488 Highway 116, Monte Rio) from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2.

The centerpiece of the afternoon is a community ofrenda — or altar — where attendees are encouraged to place mementos of departed loved ones. Photographs, flowers, food, toys and other treasures are all suitable.

The fete includes face painting, making paper flowers and a candle lighting ceremony, along with hot chocolate, chips and salsa, and skull-shaped cookies that kids can decorate if they like.

The Monte Rio Spanish Class, Friends of Monte Rio, Monte Rio Recreation Park District and River to Coast’s Children’s Services are sponsoring the event.

Email Michele Anna Jordan at quoththeraven@sonic.net.

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Fire breaks out at Recology facility in southwest Santa Rosa
Restoration of 148-year-old Point Reyes lighthouse packs surprise
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
Driver injured in Cotati rollover crash
Show Comment