Singer and songwriter Anthony Presti moved to San Francisco half a dozen years ago, but his heart is still in Sonoma County.

Over the past few years, he has performed here often, including shows at the HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol and the Big Easy in Petaluma, and an outdoor performance in August as part of Santa Rosa’s “Live at Juilliard” series in Juilliard Park.

And he’ll be back with his band, The Tusslers, to play Nov. 9 at the Lagunitas Brewing Company Taproom and beer garden in Petaluma.

Presti, 35, a graduate of Montgomery High School and Sonoma State University, spent his early childhood in Menlo Park, Seattle, and then Arizona before moving to Santa Rosa at age 13.

“Sonoma County is still home base for me,” Presti said. “There’s a lot of opportunity up there. There’s always been great music there, and more and more, there are outlets for bands and it’s diverse, so it’s a pleasure for me to still be involved in the Sonoma County music scene.”

From his time in Seattle, Presti brought with him a love for Nirvana when he first came to Santa Rosa, and made his singing debut with a Sonoma County grunge band called Derge in the late ’90s.

“We misspelled the word dirge for creative purposes. That band went on to have a little bit of success in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County. We went on a few tours,” Presti recalled.

“Our first show was at the Phoenix Theater for a talent show. There were like 10 bands,” he said. “That was my first experience onstage. Once I got onstage, this feeling just thoroughly overwhelmed me and took me over. I loved it. I knew it was something I wanted to pursue.”

And he’s still pursuing the dream of musical success, after starting out as a solo singer and guitarist, and now working with his band. Presti has written probably a hundred songs, he figures, and found 30 of them worth presenting to the public.

He has issued two albums: “Clarity in Hindsight,” recorded at Prairie Sun studio in Cotati and released in 2016, and “Existentialism,” recorded at Tiny Telephone Studios in San Francisco and released last year.

It was during the production of Presti’s newest album that the group of musicians he was loosely working with began to come together as his regular band, now known as The Tusslers. The group includes singer Leah Van Dyke, guitarist Shaun David, bassist Andy Pohl and drummer Rob Matteri.

“The band has become more a part of my music-making process in the past year or two. I wanted somebody to play lead guitar and now Shaun David writes a lot of those guitar parts, and we have this really great musical chemistry. I’ve been singing with Leah Van Dyke for probably six years, ” Presti said.

The band officially became The Tusslers while playing a gig at The Fillmore in San Francisco.

“There were no monitors and I asked why,” Presti said. “The sound guy said, ‘This group came in here and started tussling around and broke the monitors.’ And I was like, ‘I really like that term. I’m gonna steal it and name my band The Tusslers,’ even though we weren’t responsible for breaking the monitors.”