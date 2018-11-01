s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Anthony Presti and The Tusslers to perform at Lagunitas in Petaluma

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | November 1, 2018, 8:29AM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

In Concert

Who: Anthony Presti and The Tusslers

When: 4:20-7:30 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: Lagunitas, 1280 N McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

Admission: Free

Information: lagunitas.com

Singer and songwriter Anthony Presti moved to San Francisco half a dozen years ago, but his heart is still in Sonoma County.

Over the past few years, he has performed here often, including shows at the HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol and the Big Easy in Petaluma, and an outdoor performance in August as part of Santa Rosa’s “Live at Juilliard” series in Juilliard Park.

And he’ll be back with his band, The Tusslers, to play Nov. 9 at the Lagunitas Brewing Company Taproom and beer garden in Petaluma.

Presti, 35, a graduate of Montgomery High School and Sonoma State University, spent his early childhood in Menlo Park, Seattle, and then Arizona before moving to Santa Rosa at age 13.

“Sonoma County is still home base for me,” Presti said. “There’s a lot of opportunity up there. There’s always been great music there, and more and more, there are outlets for bands and it’s diverse, so it’s a pleasure for me to still be involved in the Sonoma County music scene.”

From his time in Seattle, Presti brought with him a love for Nirvana when he first came to Santa Rosa, and made his singing debut with a Sonoma County grunge band called Derge in the late ’90s.

“We misspelled the word dirge for creative purposes. That band went on to have a little bit of success in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County. We went on a few tours,” Presti recalled.

“Our first show was at the Phoenix Theater for a talent show. There were like 10 bands,” he said. “That was my first experience onstage. Once I got onstage, this feeling just thoroughly overwhelmed me and took me over. I loved it. I knew it was something I wanted to pursue.”

And he’s still pursuing the dream of musical success, after starting out as a solo singer and guitarist, and now working with his band. Presti has written probably a hundred songs, he figures, and found 30 of them worth presenting to the public.

He has issued two albums: “Clarity in Hindsight,” recorded at Prairie Sun studio in Cotati and released in 2016, and “Existentialism,” recorded at Tiny Telephone Studios in San Francisco and released last year.

It was during the production of Presti’s newest album that the group of musicians he was loosely working with began to come together as his regular band, now known as The Tusslers. The group includes singer Leah Van Dyke, guitarist Shaun David, bassist Andy Pohl and drummer Rob Matteri.

“The band has become more a part of my music-making process in the past year or two. I wanted somebody to play lead guitar and now Shaun David writes a lot of those guitar parts, and we have this really great musical chemistry. I’ve been singing with Leah Van Dyke for probably six years, ” Presti said.

The band officially became The Tusslers while playing a gig at The Fillmore in San Francisco.

“There were no monitors and I asked why,” Presti said. “The sound guy said, ‘This group came in here and started tussling around and broke the monitors.’ And I was like, ‘I really like that term. I’m gonna steal it and name my band The Tusslers,’ even though we weren’t responsible for breaking the monitors.”

In Concert

Who: Anthony Presti and The Tusslers

When: 4:20-7:30 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: Lagunitas, 1280 N McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

Admission: Free

Information: lagunitas.com

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection

On Presti’s recordings so far, the musicians are credited individually but the band name has yet to appear. Still, The Tusslers have become an important part of his current act.

“We had a busy summer,” he said. “And we’re headed back to the studio.”

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Fire breaks out at Recology facility in southwest Santa Rosa
Restoration of 148-year-old Point Reyes lighthouse packs surprise
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
Driver injured in Cotati rollover crash
Show Comment