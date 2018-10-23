Drew Dominguez and Judy Walker know how to scare you. And they do it well.

For the past decade, they've been putting on haunted houses around the area, including this year, at Sonoma Mountain Village in Rohnert Park.

The attraction, called Blind Scream, includes two different haunted houses — Lil Horrus' Fun House, and Doc’s Horrortorium — and a coffin ride (well, it's more of an experience, really) called the Last Ride.

If you're looking for more thrills, you can check out the collection of rather creepy dolls that Dominguez, a former prop man at Knotts Berry Farm, has amassed over time.

He adds the gore himself.

Through the years, characters and relatives of characters have popped up in different variations of the haunted houses.

"It really kind of reads out like a comic book," Dominguez said.

The two haunted houses have different vibes.

In Doc's, expect plenty of gore and fright. In Lil Horrus' Fun House, there's plenty of fright, but in a much different way.

"There's scary parts, but for the most part we wanted it to be this fun house," Dominguez said. "Doc's Horrortorium is a bloody, gory pile of carnage," he said.

And one of the best parts about Blind Scream? Their connection to the community. Walker said they reach out to different nonprofit organizations for casting.

"Once they arrive at the haunted house we give them some basic training in how to scare, we feed them dinner, put them in costume and make up and then they get to help to scare our guests," she said. "They also have the opportunity to vend food and drinks to make some additional funds for their organization."

"We also have people like Shane, who has been with us for at least five or six years," Walker said. "He is disabled, but his disability does not keep him from enjoying his favorite holiday, Halloween. He joins us each year with his father to help run the Last Ride. We love having the two of them as part of our haunt family.”

"We have a bunch of great little stories like that, that you might not expect to come out of a haunted house," she said. "It is a community haunted house."