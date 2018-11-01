Go out in a blaze of glory.

The Struts ooze swagger from the moment they strut on to a stage, and with a name that prompts high expectations, the four-piece English rock band brings the dazzling spirit of ’70s glam rock alive.

With North Bay performances at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in 2016 and 2018, as well as several shows at the Napa Valley Opera House, The Struts have become a local favorite. Aside from sparkly threads, stylish long locks and the endless supply of glitter, the energy the group exudes during concerts earned the foursome opening spots for The Rolling Stones and Mötley Crüe and most recently, a slot on tour with Foo Fighters.

The Struts theatrical style screams rock and roll from head to toe and falls somewhere between British predecessors such as The Darkness and Queen. The comparison comes as no surprise for those who know that the band’s singer Luke Spiller has been dressed by Zandra Rhodes, the English designer who created gorgeous pieces for Queen’s front man Freddie Mercury as well as Debbie Harry, Princess Diana and Diana Ross.

Even it’s been a while since the band released 2014’s “Everybody Wants,” the 2016 reissue of the debut album made fans fall in love with every song on the track list. Among the record’s crown jewels are “Could Have Been Me” about living life to the fullest by taking chances, and “Kiss This,” referring to a liberating break from a cheating ex.

With a brand new album, “YOUNG&DANGEROUS,” the British glam act is back for a 28-date U.S. tour, which includes a show at JaM Cellars Ballroom at Margrit Mondavi Theatre, located inside the Napa Valley Opera House.

Catch Spiller, guitarist Adam Slack, bassist Jed Elliott, and drummer Gethin Davies, rock Napa with new tunes during the “Body Talks Tour” with The Wrecks and Thunderpussy in support of The Struts’ sophomore album. Check out the music video for “Body Talks,” featuring Kesha, to see how much glitter to expect at the show.

Tip: The Napa show was rescheduled from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12. Though all original tickets will be honored, make sure not to mix up the dates.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, JaM Cellars Ballroom at Margrit Mondavi Theatre, 1030 Main St., Napa. $30. Nvoh.org

Lost in Santa Rosa

The Lost Church has become the must-see venue for intimate shows in the heart of the Mission district since the grand opening in 2011. Founded by Brett and Elizabeth Cline, after touring in a punk band and settling down to start a family, the pair took out a few permits and turned their living room into a performance space capable of hosting around 50 people at a time.

After a handful of musicals, readings and magic shows, and more than a thousand bands, the venue makes its way to Santa Rosa by opening a second location. Though most shows are still held at the San Francisco location and the Santa Rosa opening date hasn’t been set yet, you can catch a sneak peek this November. The line-up boasts more than 15 performers including The Real Sarahs, Buck-Thrifty, King Dream, Maya Leon and more.

While the show is free to attend, The Lost Church is crowd-funded and donations are accepted.