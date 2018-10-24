s
As we head into the weekend before Halloween, there are plenty of spooky events around the region. If you're not looking to be scared, don't worry, there are plenty of concerts and exhibits to enjoy, instead.

Friday, Oct. 26

Laughing Gravy: "An Evening of Cosmic American Music," 7:30 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $18-$22. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

"Pickup on South Street": 1952 spy film noir, 7 p.m. on Oct. 26, 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Warren Auditorium, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, visit sfi.sonoma.edu.

Cirque du Sebastopol: Burlesque and variety show, musicians including Diego’s Umbrella, 9 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Through Oct. 27. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Royal Jelly Jive: Soul, rock, swing and hip hop, old-school dance party music, 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $20-$22. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

New Skye Band: Country, rock, Americana, jazz and blues, 7:30 p.m., Santa Rosa Arts Center/Chroma Gallery. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-293-6051.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Ron "Tater Salad" White: Cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking comic storyteller, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets are $80-$110. For more information, call 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Venice Baroque Orchestra: Ensemble devoted to 17th- and 18th-century masterpieces, 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$75. For more information, call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Halloween Honky Tonk Festival: Five country music acts including The Easy Leaves, 4-10 p.m. Rio Nido Roadhouse. Costumes encouraged. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-869-0821 or visit rionidoroadhouse.com.

Quantum Cabaret: Circus, burlesque and variety performances, three bands, DJ Dance Party, costumes encouraged, 9 p.m. House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$50. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

"Emerging Artists": Works by artists ages 18-30, opens 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Healdsburg Center for the Arts. Free. Through Nov. 18. For more information, call 707-431-1970 or visit healdsburgcenterforthearts.org.

Costume Campfire Program: Halloween songs, marshmallow roast, nature talk, costumes encouraged, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sonoma Barracks Courtyard. Free. For more information, call 707-938-9547 or visit sonomapetalumaparks.org.

Halloween at Howarth: Trick-or-treating, train and pony rides, Fun Zone, 11:30 a.m., 12:45 and 2 p.m. Howarth Park, Santa Rosa. Registration required. Tickets are $6-$15. For more information, call 707-543-3737 or visit srcity.org.

Palooza Halloween Party: DJ, dancing, full bar and costume contest, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Palooza Brewery and Gastropub, Kenwood. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-4000 or visit the Facebook page.

Halloween Covers Show: Eight bands including Talking Heads, The Cranberries and Third Eye Blind, 7 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

North Bay Science Discovery Day: Exhibits and hands-on science activities for kids, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit northbayscience.org.

Ann Randolph: "Inappropriate in All the Right Ways," 7:30 p.m., Deerfield Ranch Wine Cave, Kenwood. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, visit crushersofcomedy.com.

THUGZ: Monster Mash dance party, costume contest, 8 p.m. Ner Shalom’s new Cotati Cabaret. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-664-8622 or visit shalomevents.org.

Wine and candy pairing: Wine tasting Halloween style, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Meadowcroft Wines, Cornerstone Sonoma. Tickets are $20. Treats for costumed kids. For more information, call 707-934-4090 or visit meadowcroftwines.com.

Dia de los Muertos: Procession assembles 3 p.m. Burdell Building, Petaluma; proceeds 3:30 p.m. to Petaluma Fairgrounds for festivities 4-10 p.m. Free, $1/family donation suggested. Visit Facebook for more information.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Harvest and Halloween Carnival: Kids’ games and activities, music, magic show, costumes encouraged, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Geyserville. Tickets are $12. For more information, call 707-857-1400 or visit francisfordcoppolawinery.com.

Will Durst: Changing America during Trump’s era, "Durst Case Scenario Midterm Madness," 7 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets are $25. 707-433-6335, raventheater.org.

Monday, Oct. 29

"Frankenstein Encore": National Theatre Live production, disturbing tale of good and evil, 7 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $18-$26. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

"Reverberations": Fine art from private collections in Sonoma County, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free. Through Dec. 2. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

"Who Will Write Our History": Documentary from the 1940s Warsaw Ghetto, Sonoma County Jewish Film Festival, 1 and 7 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $10-$13. For more information, visit jccsoco.org.

Dia de los Muertos: Altars, artwork and Mexican folk art, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Museums of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7-$10. Through Nov. 4. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

"Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play": Dark comedy, opens 7:30 p.m. Person Theatre, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $10-$17. Through Nov. 4. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit web.sonoma.edu/theatreanddance.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Anne Lamott and Eve Ensler: Literary pioneers in conversation, broad topics, 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39-$49. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Jazz Club: Vocalist Paula Harris and acoustic trio The Beat Tramps, 7:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets are $40. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Friday, Nov. 2

Live in the Vineyard: Music, food and wine festival, artists including Jason Mraz and Jewel, Nov. 2-4, Napa Valley. Admission through contest entries. For more information, visit liveinthevineyard.com.

Jon Pardi: Country singer-songwriter, 9 p.m. Graton Resort and Casino, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25, sold out. For more information, call 707-588-7100 or visit gratonresortcasino.com.

CinnaGals: Fall choral concert, ‘Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered,’ 7 p.m. Elim Lutheran Church, Petaluma. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.org.

"Eve’s Bayou": Family drama set in 1962 Louisiana, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2, 4:30 p.m. Warren Auditorium, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or visit sfi.sonoma.edu.

"101 Dalmatians’": Disney classic, A Theater for Children production, opens 7 p.m. Steele Lane Community Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5. Through Nov. 11. For more information, visit atheaterforchildren.com.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Sonoma Extra Virgin Festival: Olive oil tastings, seminars and cooking demonstrations, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. B.R. Cohn Winery, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-938-4064 or visit brcohn.com.

Santa Rosa Symphony: "Dancing Across Time,’" guitarist Sharon Isbin, 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $24-$87. Through Nov. 5. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Wine & Food Affair: 20th anniversary, wine and food pairings, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 3-4, Wine Road, northern Sonoma County wineries. Tickets are $60-$80, $30 designated driver. For more information, visit wineroad.com.

NRBQ: Roots rock band, 4 p.m. Nov. 3, Redwood Barn, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets are $40. For more information, 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

Sunday, Nov. 4

"Weed the People": Documentary exploring anti-cancer properties of cannabis, director and producer answer questions, 2 p.m. Nov. 4, Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $9-$11.50. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Elevate Ensemble: Chamber music, "Iconoclasts and Freethinkers," plus mixed-media work by Julie Herndon, 2-4 p.m. Petaluma Arts Center. Tickets are $20-$30. For more information, call 707-762-5600 or visit petalumaartscenter.org.

