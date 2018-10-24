As we head into the weekend before Halloween, there are plenty of spooky events around the region. If you're not looking to be scared, don't worry, there are plenty of concerts and exhibits to enjoy, instead.

Friday, Oct. 26

Laughing Gravy: "An Evening of Cosmic American Music," 7:30 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $18-$22. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

"Pickup on South Street": 1952 spy film noir, 7 p.m. on Oct. 26, 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Warren Auditorium, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, visit sfi.sonoma.edu.

Cirque du Sebastopol: Burlesque and variety show, musicians including Diego’s Umbrella, 9 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Through Oct. 27. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Royal Jelly Jive: Soul, rock, swing and hip hop, old-school dance party music, 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $20-$22. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

New Skye Band: Country, rock, Americana, jazz and blues, 7:30 p.m., Santa Rosa Arts Center/Chroma Gallery. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-293-6051.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Ron "Tater Salad" White: Cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking comic storyteller, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets are $80-$110. For more information, call 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Venice Baroque Orchestra: Ensemble devoted to 17th- and 18th-century masterpieces, 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$75. For more information, call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Halloween Honky Tonk Festival: Five country music acts including The Easy Leaves, 4-10 p.m. Rio Nido Roadhouse. Costumes encouraged. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-869-0821 or visit rionidoroadhouse.com.

Quantum Cabaret: Circus, burlesque and variety performances, three bands, DJ Dance Party, costumes encouraged, 9 p.m. House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$50. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

"Emerging Artists": Works by artists ages 18-30, opens 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Healdsburg Center for the Arts. Free. Through Nov. 18. For more information, call 707-431-1970 or visit healdsburgcenterforthearts.org.

Costume Campfire Program: Halloween songs, marshmallow roast, nature talk, costumes encouraged, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sonoma Barracks Courtyard. Free. For more information, call 707-938-9547 or visit sonomapetalumaparks.org.

Halloween at Howarth: Trick-or-treating, train and pony rides, Fun Zone, 11:30 a.m., 12:45 and 2 p.m. Howarth Park, Santa Rosa. Registration required. Tickets are $6-$15. For more information, call 707-543-3737 or visit srcity.org.

Palooza Halloween Party: DJ, dancing, full bar and costume contest, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Palooza Brewery and Gastropub, Kenwood. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-4000 or visit the Facebook page.

Halloween Covers Show: Eight bands including Talking Heads, The Cranberries and Third Eye Blind, 7 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

North Bay Science Discovery Day: Exhibits and hands-on science activities for kids, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit northbayscience.org.

Ann Randolph: "Inappropriate in All the Right Ways," 7:30 p.m., Deerfield Ranch Wine Cave, Kenwood. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, visit crushersofcomedy.com.

THUGZ: Monster Mash dance party, costume contest, 8 p.m. Ner Shalom’s new Cotati Cabaret. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-664-8622 or visit shalomevents.org.