Chronicling the daring attempt of a pair of rock climbers to scale the notoriously steep face of Yosemite’s El Capitan, “The Dawn Wall” transcends initial conventional sports documentary trappings, emerging as an affecting portrait of conquering personal limitations.

It was January 2015 when Tommy Caldwell and climbing partner Kevin Jorgeson of Santa Rosa attracted international attention in their bid to ascend the 3,000-foot granite expanse after years of training and planning.

But it turned out Caldwell, then 36, had already faced down his fair share of formidable obstacles.

Fifteen years earlier, he and a group of fellow climbers, including his then-girlfriend, were taken hostage by rebels during a climbing expedition in Kyrgyzstan, where they were held captive for six days before plotting a daring escape.

Subsequently, back in the relative safety of his Colorado home, he severed his left index finger while doing a DIY project, putting his climbing future in serious doubt.

Jorgeson became interested in climbing through bouldering, a physically intense method of clambering up smooth rocks.

He met Caldwell after writing a fan e-mail. The two began spending months at a time in Yosemite practicing the Dawn Wall route.

While directors Josh Lowell and Peter Mortimer spend too much time supplementing Caldwell’s backstory with an over-abundance of talking heads, they more than compensate with Brett Lowell’s spectacularly nerve-wracking camera-work tracking Caldwell and Jorgeson over the course of 19 extensively-documented days.

It is the efforts of Lowell and cinematographer Corey Rich (along with many other contributors) that impresses the most here.

Close-ups show just how precise and physically challenging the climbers’ moves are. Some pitches require the climber to hold themselves by a single finger, or with two thumbs pushing against tiny protuberances.

The directors also interview climbing experts, journalists and family members who explain in greater detail how difficult the expedition is.

Once the actual expedition begins, it takes Caldwell and Jorgeson days, and then weeks, to master each pitch. Their effort draws the attention of media around the world. Lowell and Mortimer document each new twist in the climb, building steady tension as the summit nears.

As the pair slowly, painstakingly reaches their physical goal, the film, which won the Audience Award at this year’s SXSW Film Festival, movingly examines the bonds of friendship between two individuals navigating that very fine line between dedication and obsession.