(1 of ) Piper, from Santa Rosa, dons a super scary skeleton bandana. (Olivia Wallach)
(2 of ) Pixie, from Forestville, shows off her polka-dot ensemble. (Ashley C.)
(3 of ) Hakuna matata, Butch from Guerneville. Hakuna matata. (Rob Cassidy)
(4 of ) Moose in Petaluma is ready for Halloween. (Stacey Moltchanoff)
(5 of ) Maya, the 4-year-old pig from Cazadero, grew some extra legs this year. (Linda Burns)
(6 of ) Chiki, from Santa Rosa, gets in the spirit with family. (Alysia Ragona)
(7 of ) Jackson Brown Nunes from Penngrove dresses as a pretty flower. (Laura Nunes)
(8 of ) Howie, from Windsor, in his Yoda costume. (From Kendra in Windsor)
(9 of ) Maya Mae, an 8-year-old Chinese Crested rescue, has a whole wardrobe — but here, she sports a witchy ensemble. (Trish DeBaun)
(10 of ) Tobe Kuhn, from Sebastopol, hangs out in Halloween style. (Donna Kuhn)
(11 of ) Rosie, from Petaluma, is feeling the fruit costume this year. (Debbie Hourigan)
(12 of ) Nine-year-old Cooper, from Santa Rosa, joins in the skeleton trend this year. (Constance Stewart)
(13 of ) Selanne and Curry, from Santa Rosa, are best buds in their matching ears. (Ashleigh from Santa Rosa)
(14 of ) We're rooting for Charlie, from Sonoma, to win this one. (Valerie Barajas)
(15 of ) Jack, a cairn terrier dressed as a panda. (Tara Sharp)
(16 of ) Tobiko, from Santa Rosa, loves Christmas so much that he dressed up as Santa for Halloween. (Laura Molinari)
(17 of ) Jake, from Petaluma, is bad to the bone. Just kidding, he's actually super good. (Erin Lang)
(18 of ) Someone get these adorable ninja turtles, from Santa Rosa, some pizza — stat. (Megan Tedrick )
(19 of ) Olive lives in Santa Rosa. You would never know there is a pretty little doxiepoo under there! (Rhonda Walker)
(20 of ) Moose and his buddy Widget (Dogwood Animal Rescue Project Alumni) at the Howloween Pet Parade event hosted by NorthBay Animal Services in Petaluma, CA. (Stacey Moltchanoff)
(21 of ) Cabo, from Santa Rosa, is all dressed up for the big day. (Don and Donna Forst)
(22 of ) Atticus, from Santa Rosa, is ready to celebrate in his Halloween tank top. (Becky Brisley)
(23 of ) Duncan, as President Trump, is ready for trick-or-treating. (Mary Stompe)
(24 of ) Yoshi, from Santa Rosa, is ready for trick-or-treaters. (Lourae Hart)
(25 of ) Milo, from Sonoma, is dressed as a scary cheeseburger. (Zack)
(26 of ) Echo, from Santa Rosa, is all dressed up and ready to go. (Liz Byers)
(27 of ) Blue Moon, from Santa Rosa, is ready for a night on the town. (Hunter)
(28 of ) Sophie Fisher, from Santa Rosa, is adorable in her witch hat. (Scott Fisher)
(29 of ) Sadie and Harley are two cute, spooky peas in a pod. (Michelle Coleman)