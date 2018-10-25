s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Megyn Kelly is off the air as NBC News weighs her future

STEPHEN BATTAGLIO
LOS ANGELES TIMES | October 25, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

NEW YORK — The future of Megyn Kelly’s tumultuous and costly run at NBC News appeared to be in doubt Thursday as she did not appear on her morning program “Megyn Kelly Today.”

Kelly’s absence came a day after she apologized for her on-air comments about using blackface on Halloween. “Given the circumstances, ‘Megyn Kelly Today’ will be on tape the rest of the week,” a network representative said in a statement.

The abruptly scheduled rerun and announcement immediately led to speculation that Kelly is leaving NBC. Such an outcome would represent a spectacular flameout for one of TV news’ rising stars - and a humbling retreat for a network that spent heavily to lure Kelly from Fox News.

But a representative for Kelly said she had not been contacted by NBC on Thursday.

“No one has told Megyn or her representatives anything,” said Davidson Goldin, Kelly’s spokesman. He added that Kelly’s lawyer is scheduled to meet with NBC News executives on Friday to discuss her future.

NBC News previously announced that Kelly would be part of the network’s coverage of the midterm elections on Nov. 6. But the news division has not responded to queries.

In recent weeks, NBC News executives and Kelly have been talking about ending her morning program and giving her a new role in hard news coverage.

That prospect, however, appeared increasingly dim this week after her comments - in which she questioned why the use of blackface on Halloween was inappropriate - generated a major backlash on social media and anger among her NBC News colleagues.

NBC aggressively covered Kelly’s flare-up on “NBC Nightly News” on Tuesday and again Wednesday on “Today” in a segment that was followed up with harsh condemnation from two of the program’s African-American regulars, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack also criticized Kelly on Wednesday at a divisionwide meeting that had been scheduled before the flare-up occurred.

Even before the controversy, NBC News would have been hard-pressed to come up with a new position for Kelly that could justify her high salary.

A show on MSNBC appears to be a nonstarter. The cable news network is a favorite among politically progressive viewers who would likely balk at the addition of Kelly, who made her bones at the right-leaning Fox News.

Several people inside NBC who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly believe the Friday talks with Kelly are likely to center on how much money she will get to depart. Kelly has $48 million left on her three-year deal, the highest salary in television news, according to one person familiar with the situation.

Kelly’s program has won kudos for providing a platform for many sexual harassment victims who came forward during the .MeToo movement, including those who have made allegations against her former colleague Matt Lauer, the fired “Today” co-anchor.

To the consternation of her network bosses, Kelly called for an outside investigation of the company after NBC News issued an internal review that largely exonerated the network’s executives’ handling of their fallen star’s transgressions.

Kelly joined NBC News in April 2017, after becoming a breakout star as a prime-time host on Fox News where she spent 12 years and demonstrated an independent streak among the mostly conservative lineup on the Rupert Murdoch-owned cable network.

Most Popular Stories
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Santa Rosa Diocese names 39 clergymen, most now dead, as known sex abusers
Authorities name man who killed rookie Davis officer
Sheriff identifies woman, 8-year-old son killed in double murder-suicide in Mendocino County
Jack Wolf, Santa Rosa public relations leader, dies at 61

But Kelly’s popularity at Fox News - where personalities can thrive with polarizing viewpoints - failed to connect with the “Today” show audience that tends to view the program’s co-hosts as family members.

NBC News gave Kelly her own studio with a live audience for her 9 a.m. hour, which saw year-to-year ratings losses of 26 percent after she took it over.

Related Stories
Megyn Kelly apologizes for defending blackface Halloween costumes

Tourists who showed up each morning at Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan, where the 7 to 9 a.m. flagship “Today” program has a street-level studio, had to be induced with Starbucks gift cards and other giveaways to come watch Kelly’s program. Publicists representing guests who appeared on “Megyn Kelly Today” were asked to bring people along to fill seats.

Before joining “Today,” NBC gave Kelly a news magazine program that competed against CBS’ “60 Minutes.” But it was pulled after eight episodes in the summer of 2017.

Kelly’s expected departure from NBC has raised speculation that she could return to Fox News, where she turned down an offer of $25 million a year before leaving. But Fox News has remained a dominant audience favorite since her departure and indicated there is no desire to have her back.

“We are extremely happy with our entire lineup,” a Fox News representative said in a statement.

Most Popular Stories
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Santa Rosa Diocese names 39 clergymen, most now dead, as known sex abusers
Authorities name man who killed rookie Davis officer
Next Sonoma County insurance risk: insurers dropping homeowner policies
Sheriff identifies woman, 8-year-old son killed in double murder-suicide in Mendocino County
Jack Wolf, Santa Rosa public relations leader, dies at 61
How did the Santa Rosa Diocese decide who it named as an abuser?
Benefield: Former soccer standout's journey brings her to coaching
Show Comment