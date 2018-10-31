s
Things to do this week in Sonoma County, Oct. 26-Nov. 3

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | October 31, 2018, 2:41PM
From country music to dance shows, there's plenty to keep you busy coming up in Sonoma County.

Friday, Nov. 2

Jon Pardi: Country singer-songwriter, 9 p.m. Graton Resort and Casino, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25, sold out. For more information, call 707-588-7100 or visit gratonresortcasino.com.

CinnaGals: Fall choral concert, "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered," 7 p.m. Elim Lutheran Church, Petaluma. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.org.

"Eve’s Bayou": Family drama set in 1962 Louisiana, 7:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m. Warren Auditorium, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or visit sfi.sonoma.edu.

"101 Dalmatians’": Disney classic, A Theater for Children production, opens 7 p.m. Steele Lane Community Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5. Through Nov. 11. For more information, visit atheaterforchildren.com.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Sonoma Extra Virgin Festival: Olive oil tastings, seminars and cooking demonstrations, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. B.R. Cohn Winery, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-938-4064 or visit brcohn.com.

Santa Rosa Symphony: "Dancing Across Time,’" guitarist Sharon Isbin, 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $24-$87. Through Nov. 5. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Wine & Food Affair: 20th anniversary, wine and food pairings, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 3-4, Wine Road, northern Sonoma County wineries. Tickets are $60-$80, $30 designated driver. For more information, visit wineroad.com.

NRBQ: Roots rock band, 4 p.m. Redwood Barn, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets are $40. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

Sunday, Nov. 4

"Weed the People": Documentary exploring anti-cancer properties of cannabis, director and producer answer questions, 2 p.m. Nov. 4, Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $9-$11.50. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Elevate Ensemble: Chamber music, "Iconoclasts and Freethinkers," plus mixed-media work by Julie Herndon, 2-4 p.m. Petaluma Arts Center. Tickets are $20-$30. For more information, call 707-762-5600 or visit petalumaartscenter.org.

Old Time Relijun: Avant-garde garage blues band, plus The Acharis and Gender Trash, 6-10 p.m. The Chop Shop, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12-$15. For more information, visit the Facebook page.

Paula West: Jazz vocalist, 4 p.m. Vineyard Room, Robert Mondavi Winery, Oakville. $45. Napa Valley Jazz Society presentation. For more information, call 707-224-5299 or visit nvjs.org.

Monday, Nov. 5

“World of Dance”: TV’s urban dance competition live tour, 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39-$59, $125 VIP. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

“From the Fire – A Community Reflects and Rebuilds”: Review of the 2017 firestorms, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Museums of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7-$10. Through Jan. 27. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Kenny Barron Quintet: Jazz master, 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$55. For more information, call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Napa Valley Film Festival: Screenings, sneak previews, conversations with cinematic artists, food and wine; various fees, times and venues. Through Nov. 11, Napa Valley. For more information, visit nvff.org.

Paula Abdul: Singer, dancer and TV personality in her first solo tour in more than 25 years. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $79-$99. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Thursday, Nov. 8

Kurbasy: Fok-based multimedia performances of Ukraine’s songs and legends, 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$55. For more information, call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

“40 by 40 – The 40th Anniversary Exhibition”: Opening reception, 4-7 p.m. University Art Gallery, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. Free. Through Dec. 9. For more information, call 707-664-2295 or visit web.sonoma.edu.

Kimberly Ford: Vocalist and guitarist, celebration of Joni Mitchell’s 75th birthday, 8:30 p.m. The Reel, Sonoma. Tickets are $25-$40. For more information, visit thereelfishshop.com.

John Buechsenstein: “Terrior Matters” discussion with the co-author of “Wine and Place: A Terroir Reader,” 7 p.m. SHED, Healdsburg. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit healdsburgshed.com.

Friday, Nov. 9

Anthony Presti: Alternative rock singer-songwriter, 4:20 p.m. “Live at the Lagunitas Taproom,” Lagunitas Brewing Company, Petaluma. Free. For more information, visit lagunitas.com.

Peter Serkin: Pianist, Mozart and Bach, 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$55, free to first responders, fire survivors. For more information, call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Zofo Piano Duet: Chamber concert, 7:30 p.m. Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $29.75. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu.

Playboi Carti: Atlanta-based hip-hop and rap artist, 7:30 p.m. SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $40, $80 VIP. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com.

“The Third Murder”: Courtroom drama exploring killer’s motive, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 11, Warren Auditorium, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, visit sfi.sonoma.edu.

David Wilcox: Folk singer-songwriter and guitarist, 8 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Celtic Thunder X Tour: Multi-platinum Irish group, 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $59-$69. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

“Dancing with the Stars”: “Let’s Get Tropical” dance competition, 7:30 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets are $10-$35, $45 VIP, Raven fundraiser. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Casino Night in the Wild West: Cowboy music, casino games, dinner, dancing, auctions, 5:30-11 p.m. , Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds. Tickets are $150. For more information, call 707-894-8500 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

“KPCA Presents”: Bay Area artists The Drought Cult, Agouti, Ismay and Vice Reine, 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Iris Jamahl Dunkle: Discussion of Charmian London and the House of Happy Walls, 1 p.m. Jack London Park, Glen Ellen. $10/car. For more information, call 707-938-5216 or visit jacklondonpark.com.

Sunday, Nov. 11

Joan Baez: Legendary artist and activist, “Fare Thee Well” tour, 7 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Sold out. For more information, call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

California Banjo Extravaganza: Top banjo players in concert, bluegrass, old-time and beyond, 8 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets are $25-$27. For more information, call 707-824-1858 or visit seb.org.

