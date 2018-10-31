From country music to dance shows, there's plenty to keep you busy coming up in Sonoma County.

Friday, Nov. 2

Jon Pardi: Country singer-songwriter, 9 p.m. Graton Resort and Casino, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25, sold out. For more information, call 707-588-7100 or visit gratonresortcasino.com.

CinnaGals: Fall choral concert, "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered," 7 p.m. Elim Lutheran Church, Petaluma. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.org.

"Eve’s Bayou": Family drama set in 1962 Louisiana, 7:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m. Warren Auditorium, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or visit sfi.sonoma.edu.

"101 Dalmatians’": Disney classic, A Theater for Children production, opens 7 p.m. Steele Lane Community Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5. Through Nov. 11. For more information, visit atheaterforchildren.com.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Sonoma Extra Virgin Festival: Olive oil tastings, seminars and cooking demonstrations, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. B.R. Cohn Winery, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-938-4064 or visit brcohn.com.

Santa Rosa Symphony: "Dancing Across Time,’" guitarist Sharon Isbin, 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $24-$87. Through Nov. 5. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Wine & Food Affair: 20th anniversary, wine and food pairings, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 3-4, Wine Road, northern Sonoma County wineries. Tickets are $60-$80, $30 designated driver. For more information, visit wineroad.com.

NRBQ: Roots rock band, 4 p.m. Redwood Barn, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets are $40. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

Sunday, Nov. 4

"Weed the People": Documentary exploring anti-cancer properties of cannabis, director and producer answer questions, 2 p.m. Nov. 4, Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $9-$11.50. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Elevate Ensemble: Chamber music, "Iconoclasts and Freethinkers," plus mixed-media work by Julie Herndon, 2-4 p.m. Petaluma Arts Center. Tickets are $20-$30. For more information, call 707-762-5600 or visit petalumaartscenter.org.

Old Time Relijun: Avant-garde garage blues band, plus The Acharis and Gender Trash, 6-10 p.m. The Chop Shop, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12-$15. For more information, visit the Facebook page.

“World of Dance”: TV’s urban dance competition live tour, 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39-$59, $125 VIP. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

“From the Fire – A Community Reflects and Rebuilds”: Review of the 2017 firestorms, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Museums of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7-$10. Through Jan. 27. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Kenny Barron Quintet: Jazz master, 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$55. For more information, call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Napa Valley Film Festival: Screenings, sneak previews, conversations with cinematic artists, food and wine; various fees, times and venues. Through Nov. 11, Napa Valley. For more information, visit nvff.org.