Halloween is officially over, and we're in the quiet of the storm before the holiday season kicks up. In the meantime, there are lots of concerts, performances and events to enjoy around Sonoma County.

Friday, Nov. 9

Anthony Presti: Alternative rock singer-songwriter, 4:20 p.m. “Live at the Lagunitas Taproom,” Lagunitas Brewing Company, Petaluma. Free. For more information, visit lagunitas.com.

Peter Serkin: Pianist, Mozart and Bach, 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$55, free to first responders, fire survivors. For more information, call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Zofo Piano Duet: Chamber concert, 7:30 p.m. Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $29.75. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu.

Playboi Carti: Atlanta-based hip-hop and rap artist, 7:30 p.m. SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $40, $80 VIP. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com.

“The Third Murder”: Courtroom drama exploring killer’s motive, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 11, Warren Auditorium, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, visit sfi.sonoma.edu.

David Wilcox: Folk singer-songwriter and guitarist, 8 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Celtic Thunder X Tour: Multi-platinum Irish group, 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $59-$69. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

“Dancing with the Stars”: “Let’s Get Tropical” dance competition, 7:30 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets are $10-$35, $45 VIP, Raven fundraiser. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Casino Night in the Wild West: Cowboy music, casino games, dinner, dancing, auctions, 5:30-11 p.m. , Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds. Tickets are $150. For more information, call 707-894-8500 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

“KPCA Presents”: Bay Area artists The Drought Cult, Agouti, Ismay and Vice Reine, 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

House of Happy Walls grand reopening: New exhibits, numerous activities, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jack London Park, Glen Ellen. $10/car. For more information, call 707-938-5216 o visit jacklondonpark.com.

“Thank You for Your Service”: Veterans Day screening, 4:30 p.m., Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free, reservations required by Nov. 9. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

“West County’s Got Talent”: Local talent show and fundraiser for the venue, 7 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $18-$22. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, Nov. 11

Joan Baez: Legendary artist and activist, “Fare Thee Well” tour, 7 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Sold out. For more information, call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

California Banjo Extravaganza: Top banjo players in concert, bluegrass, old-time and beyond, 8 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets are $25-$27. For more information, call 707-824-1858 or visit seb.org.

Veterans Day Parade: Marching units, Huey helicopter flyover, 1 p.m. beginning from Walnut Park, Petaluma. Ceremony 2:45 p.m. in park gazebo. Free. For more information, visit petalumaveteransparade.com.

Napa Valley Film Festival: Closing day, film screenings, culinary demonstrations, Wrap Party, various times, fees and Napa Valley venues. For more information, call 707-226-7500 or visit nvff.org.