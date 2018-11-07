s
Things to do this week in Sonoma County, Nov. 9-Nov. 18

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | November 7, 2018, 2:31PM
| Updated 32 minutes ago.
Halloween is officially over, and we're in the quiet of the storm before the holiday season kicks up. In the meantime, there are lots of concerts, performances and events to enjoy around Sonoma County.

Friday, Nov. 9

Anthony Presti: Alternative rock singer-songwriter, 4:20 p.m. “Live at the Lagunitas Taproom,” Lagunitas Brewing Company, Petaluma. Free. For more information, visit lagunitas.com.

Peter Serkin: Pianist, Mozart and Bach, 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$55, free to first responders, fire survivors. For more information, call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Zofo Piano Duet: Chamber concert, 7:30 p.m. Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $29.75. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu.

Playboi Carti: Atlanta-based hip-hop and rap artist, 7:30 p.m. SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $40, $80 VIP. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com.

“The Third Murder”: Courtroom drama exploring killer’s motive, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 11, Warren Auditorium, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, visit sfi.sonoma.edu.

David Wilcox: Folk singer-songwriter and guitarist, 8 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Celtic Thunder X Tour: Multi-platinum Irish group, 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $59-$69. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

“Dancing with the Stars”: “Let’s Get Tropical” dance competition, 7:30 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets are $10-$35, $45 VIP, Raven fundraiser. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Casino Night in the Wild West: Cowboy music, casino games, dinner, dancing, auctions, 5:30-11 p.m. , Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds. Tickets are $150. For more information, call 707-894-8500 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

“KPCA Presents”: Bay Area artists The Drought Cult, Agouti, Ismay and Vice Reine, 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

House of Happy Walls grand reopening: New exhibits, numerous activities, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jack London Park, Glen Ellen. $10/car. For more information, call 707-938-5216 o visit jacklondonpark.com.

“Thank You for Your Service”: Veterans Day screening, 4:30 p.m., Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free, reservations required by Nov. 9. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

“West County’s Got Talent”: Local talent show and fundraiser for the venue, 7 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $18-$22. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, Nov. 11

Joan Baez: Legendary artist and activist, “Fare Thee Well” tour, 7 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Sold out. For more information, call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

California Banjo Extravaganza: Top banjo players in concert, bluegrass, old-time and beyond, 8 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets are $25-$27. For more information, call 707-824-1858 or visit seb.org.

Veterans Day Parade: Marching units, Huey helicopter flyover, 1 p.m. beginning from Walnut Park, Petaluma. Ceremony 2:45 p.m. in park gazebo. Free. For more information, visit petalumaveteransparade.com.

Napa Valley Film Festival: Closing day, film screenings, culinary demonstrations, Wrap Party, various times, fees and Napa Valley venues. For more information, call 707-226-7500 or visit nvff.org.

Monday, Nov. 12

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Dog-themed crafts for toddlers, 10 a.m.-noon Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5/child, adults free before 11 a.m. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

“Shelter”: Israeli espionage thriller, Jewish Community Center of Sonoma County Film Festival, 1 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-528-4222 or visit jccsoco.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

“From Fire, Love Rises”: Works by artists and writers impacted by 2017 firestorms, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Free. Through Jan. 6. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

Thursday, Nov. 15

The Easy Leaves: Americana duo, acoustic guitar and upright bass, 7:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

“The Old Stripper”: Award-winning documentary about a burlesque legend visiting her long-ago dance venues, 8 p.m. Reading Cinemas, Rohnert Park 16. Tickets are $12. For more information, visit tugg.com.

Calmus Vocal Ensemble: German vocal group, world’s folk songs, 7:30 p.m. The Loft, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$45. For more information, call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

“Aladdin Jr.”: Adaptation of the Disney classic, opens 7 p.m. Andrews Hall, Sonoma Community Center. Through Nov. 18. Tickets are $12-$15. For more information, call 917-821-6414 or visit thetheaterschool.com.

Classical Mandolin Society Convention: Concerts with guest performers, 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 16-17, Flamingo Resort Ballroom, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit classicalmandolinsociety.org.

Friday, Nov. 16

Mary Flower: Award-winning finger-picking guitarist and singer-songwriter, 8 p.m., Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 707-824-1858 or visit seb.org.

Sonoma Bach: “Thanksgiving – I Fear Namore the Night,” 8 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Jo Koy: Stand-up comedian, “Break the Mold” tour, 9 p.m., Graton Resort and Casino Ballroom, Rohnert Park. Sold out. For more information, call 707-588-7100 or visit gratonresortcasino.com.

“Shrek the Musical”: Romance and irreverent fairytale characters, opens 7:30 p.m., Maria Carrillo High School Theatre, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12-$22. Through Dec. 2. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu.

Matisyahu with Aaron Dugan: Reggae music, 9-11:30 p.m. Nov. 16 and 17, The Reel, Sonoma. Tickets are $60-$75. For more information, call 707-343-0044 or visit thereelfishshop.com.

Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio: Soulful and spirited blues, 8 p.m. , Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets are $40. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Dance, Music & Poetry: Multimedia artists’ response to experiences of last year’s firestorms, 7-9 p.m., Petaluma Arts Center. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-762-5600 or visit petalumaartscenter.org.

Saturday, Nov. 17

Thanksgiving Feast with Snoopy: Crafts, activities and recreation of the classic Peanuts’ meal, 1-4 p.m., Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$12, or two food cans for child’s free admission. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Sonoma County Philharmonic: “A Hero’s Life,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17, 2 p.m. Nov. 18, Santa Rosa High School Performing Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $15, students free. For more information, call 707-584-6945 or visit socophil.org.

Patrick Ball: Irish music and lyrical storytelling, “Celtic Harp & Story,” 7:30 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $20-$24. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Chris Isaak: Rock musician’s Holiday Tour, 8 p.m., Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets are $80-$115. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Holiday Make-in: Art stations for making holiday gifts and decorations, all ages, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Free. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

SUNDAY, Nov. 18

“My Foolish Heart”: Salon concert featuring soprano Carolyn Bacon, 7:30 p.m., Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.org.

Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley and Bucky Heard perform hits like “Unchained Melody,” 7 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $49-$69. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

