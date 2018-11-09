Despite tainted air caused by smoke from the Camp fire in Butte County, resulting in Sonoma County school closures, some local venues planned Friday to go ahead with events scheduled for the weekend, including Sunday’s Veterans Day Parade in Petaluma, but there also were a few cancellations.
“The parade will go on,” said Steve Kemmerle, the parade coordinator. “The forecast is for a wind change. There is no way to notify 200 entries.”
The event includes marching units, a Huey helicopter flyover and military vehicles, some of the them already parked in town and ready to go on Sunday, Kemmerle said. The parade kicks off from Walnut Park at 1 p.m. For more information, visit petalumaveteransparade.com.
Both the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa and Green Music Center in Rohnert Park reported no cancellations due to smoke so far. The big event at Green Music Center’s Weill Hall this weekend is the “Fare Thee Well Tour” performance by iconic folksinger Joan Baez at 7 p.m. Sunday, which will go on as planned.
Santa Rosa Junior College closed Thursday and Friday because the wildfire smoke, which meant canceling a Friday night chamber music series concert by the Zofo Piano Duet in Newman Auditorium. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available on Friday.
