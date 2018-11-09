(1 of ) Vertex Climbing Center Is a great way to pass the time and reach new heights open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. 3358a Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa, California, 95403
(2 of ) For a fun time behind the wheel Driven Raceway is open Monday – Thursday 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday- Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 P.M. and Sunday 11:00 a.m.to 8:00 p.m. 4601 Redwood Dr., Rohnert Park , California, 94928(Shutterstock)
(3 of ) Basketball, soccer, bowling, comedy and so much more, Epic Center has activities for everyone. Monday- Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. , Friday- Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
3215 Coffey Lane Santa Rosa, California, 95403
(4 of ) Maybe a trip down the coast for the weekend? Monterey Bay Aquarium is a wonderful place for the kids to learn about sea critters and have fun. The aquarium is open Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. 886 Cannery Row Monterey, California, 93940
(5 of ) Scandia Family Fun Center has a fun arcade for everyone to enjoy. It is open 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. from Sunday – Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10:0 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. 5301 Redwood Dr., Rohnert Park, California 94928
(6 of ) Snoopy’s Home Ice skate rink has public skate hours for the weekend. On Friday 7:30- 9:30 p.m., Saturday 12:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 1667 West Steele Lane, Santa Rosa, California, 95403
