Celebrity chef Guy Fieri opened his heart yet again for those suffering from wildfires, this time making a surprise visit Sunday to emergency personnel helping to battle the Camp fire in Butte County.
Fieri, who lives in Santa Rosa, visited the law enforcement staging area at Butte College, the Butte County Sheriff Office shared on Twitter.
Fieri did what he does best — served up great food for the teams, "filling our bellies and lifting our spirits."
This isn't the first time Fieri has stepped in to offer some solace amid great sadness. He also went to Redding over the summer to help feed hundreds of Carr fire evacuees at Shasta College. Before that, he helped his hometown community during the 2017 wildfires, where he set up outside the disaster evacuation center at the Santa Rosa Veterans Building to cook for fire victims and first responders.
And in the face of disaster, when everyone does their part, it can make things a bit more bearable.
"In today’s tumultuous world, it’s amazing to see our fire fighters, military, law enforcement and first responders come together to rescue our communities devestated by fire," Fieri tweeted Monday. "So many great people stepping up to take care of one another."