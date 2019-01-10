STILL HOME SICK — Last year, the Home Sick Festival brought together one of the most eclectic lineups to grace the stage of the Phoenix Theater. The show featured head bang-worthy bands like Power Trip and synth-pop duo Black Marble, and took us for a ride with punk rockers like Culture Abuse, along with doom metal and hardcore acts.

Back for a second year, the annual one-day festival promises to continue its trend with a diverse daylong music festival and yet another unforgettable collection of artists. This year’s acts include Cold Cave, Tamaryn, Iron Lung, Krimewatch, Choir Boy, Uniform, Mary Lattimore, Fearing and S.H.I.T.

Curated by Rohnert Park’s own Ceremony, a band that has played such notable festivals as South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, and toured with bands like AFI since forming in 2005, the festival has a deep understanding for the local music scene.

With five studio albums and a fresh sound on each record, the band’s musical catalogue is diverse and energetic enough to spark one of the most thrilling live music experiences. Ceremony’s upcoming hometown set is one of the biggest treats of the night because local shows are rare that not all of the band members live in the area.

If last year’s crowd-surfing adventures and the wave of rotating fans leaping off the stage are any indication of how this year will go, new fans should make sure to watch their heads.

Other highlights include Wesley Eisold’s electronic synth-pop project Cold Cave. The sound is a contrast from Eisold’s Boston hardcore band American Nightmare, but a must-see nonetheless, especially since this will be Cold Cave’s only North Bay stop before the band hits a more than 20-date nationwide tour in February.

Make sure to also catch Los Angeles harpist Mary Lattimore, who has performed and recorded with the likes of Kurt Vile, Thurston Moore, Sharon Van Etten and Steve Gunn.

Set times have yet to be released, but make sure to keep an eye on the Phoenix Theater website for updates. Remember to get to the venue on time, because the first act goes on at 4 p.m. and it might be a band you don’t want to miss.

Details: 4 -11:55 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. $40. thephoenixtheater.com

_____

A SAX IS BORN — When most 17 year olds worried about studies or gearing up for prom, saxophone virtuoso and songwriter extraordinaire Eric Darius recorded his first album, “Cruisin’ .”

Although this might seem like a tender age to record an album, the Florida-raised star was born into a musical family and had a passion for music early on. With a bass-playing father, a pianist mother and musician siblings, it’s only natural Darius began playing saxophone by the age of 10 and was touring in a jazz band by the time he was 11 years old.

Now, seven albums in and a few decades later, the jazz and rhythm and blues musician has made TV appearances on Fox’s “The X-Factor” and TNT’s “Mob City, and has shared the stage with music legends like Prince, Mary J. Blige, Carlos Santana, Jamie Foxx, Babyface and more.

His latest record, “Breakin’ Thru,” was released just last year, marking Darius’ first recording on his own independent music label, SagiDarius Music. The record fuses hip-hop, soul and funk in a refreshing new way that feels like a breath of fresh air.