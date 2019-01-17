s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Lewis Black brings his dark humor to Santa Rosa

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | January 17, 2019, 8:29AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

If You Go

What: Lewis Black’s “The Joke’s on US Tour”

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20

Where: Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa

Admission: $49-$75

Information: 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org

Lewis Black, the perpetually exasperated stand-up comedian, would like to deliver a very simple message to politicians of every ilk — “Stop! Just stop!”

You can get the long version when the rajah of rage brings his stage act Sunday to Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, but here’s a taste: Take the border wall, for example. “I listen to both sides and I don’t understand. Where are the facts? Instead of saying this or that, sit down and negotiate what needs to be done. If you’re president of the United States, and these people can’t figure it out, make a couple of calls.”

Even though it’s his livelihood, in a way, Black is tired of people telling him the current political divide is good for business. “It’s a boost for comedy the same way a stroke is a boost for a nap,” he declared sardonically.

Then the phone was silent for a moment as Black took a breath. “This is not my act,” he explained. “I’m just ranting. I was gonna use some of this in my act, but it exhausts me. By the time I get to Santa Rosa, I’ll have a joke.”

Of course, ranting is what Black does best, whether he’s on a live comedy tour or a late-night TV talk show.

It’s all in the phrasing. His reaction to the often-cited illegal immigrant threat? “Mexicans aren’t rapists coming to eat all your avocados!”

Although he’s more or less equally irked by all sides, he does take particular exception to “Republicans who think that white people are going to be in charge forever.”

If people in government have an issue with President Trump, then they need to “sit down with him and say ‘You’re a schmuck,’ ” and then get on with business, Black said.

“All we’ve done is find a new and better way to get nothing done. This is not policy. This is pathology.”

As for alleged “fake news,” Black prefers to call it simply inept reporting, with way too much print space and airtime spent simply repeating the president’s tweets.

“That isn’t news. That’s my job,” Black said. “Half of my act should have been reading tweets.”

Rather than bring in half a dozen obscure experts to discuss issues on every TV commentary show, Black thinks it might be just as productive to recruit some barnyard animals.

“Bring in a goat,” he suggested. “Then at the bottom of the screen you can put a label that says, ‘Goat from Jerry’s Farm — Commentator.’ ”

If you’re sensitive about Trump bashing, you needn’t worry about Black so much at this point.

“I don’t dwell on him in my act. I’d rather cover things we’ve stopped talking about, like health insurance,” he said.

During an emergency room visit in Ireland — don’t worry he’s OK — the globe-traveling Black was surprised to discover that not only did he get treated within 45 minutes, but nobody brought up the issue of money.

“Nobody ever asked how I was going to pay for it,” he said. “We’re the only country that starts with people who already don’t feel good by pushing their buttons.”

There’s one thing, though, you should know about Black’s performances. When he talks about his act, that’s too formal a term for what he actually does.

If You Go

What: Lewis Black’s “The Joke’s on US Tour”

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20

Where: Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa

Admission: $49-$75

Information: 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org

Most Popular Stories
A look at 49ers' free-agent options this offseason
Windy storm slams Sonoma County
Speeding driver killed in rain-fueled east Sonoma County crash ID'd
Storm dumps 5 inches of rain on parts of county, more on the way
Judge says Rohnert Park ‘fails’ to train its officers, orders new guidelines for searches

“I just write little notes to myself,” he explained.

Then he rants.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.

Most Popular Stories
Storm dumps 5 inches of rain on parts of county, more on the way
A look at 49ers' free-agent options this offseason
Speeding driver killed in rain-fueled east Sonoma County crash ID'd
Woman, 93, killed in Northern California shooting rampage
Windy storm slams Sonoma County
East Coast men among 4 arrested after Santa Rosa pot deal goes bad
Judge says Rohnert Park ‘fails’ to train its officers, orders new guidelines for searches
Tennessee teacher who fled with student sentenced to 20 years
Show Comment