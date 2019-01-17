Lewis Black, the perpetually exasperated stand-up comedian, would like to deliver a very simple message to politicians of every ilk — “Stop! Just stop!”

You can get the long version when the rajah of rage brings his stage act Sunday to Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, but here’s a taste: Take the border wall, for example. “I listen to both sides and I don’t understand. Where are the facts? Instead of saying this or that, sit down and negotiate what needs to be done. If you’re president of the United States, and these people can’t figure it out, make a couple of calls.”

Even though it’s his livelihood, in a way, Black is tired of people telling him the current political divide is good for business. “It’s a boost for comedy the same way a stroke is a boost for a nap,” he declared sardonically.

Then the phone was silent for a moment as Black took a breath. “This is not my act,” he explained. “I’m just ranting. I was gonna use some of this in my act, but it exhausts me. By the time I get to Santa Rosa, I’ll have a joke.”

Of course, ranting is what Black does best, whether he’s on a live comedy tour or a late-night TV talk show.

It’s all in the phrasing. His reaction to the often-cited illegal immigrant threat? “Mexicans aren’t rapists coming to eat all your avocados!”

Although he’s more or less equally irked by all sides, he does take particular exception to “Republicans who think that white people are going to be in charge forever.”

If people in government have an issue with President Trump, then they need to “sit down with him and say ‘You’re a schmuck,’ ” and then get on with business, Black said.

“All we’ve done is find a new and better way to get nothing done. This is not policy. This is pathology.”

As for alleged “fake news,” Black prefers to call it simply inept reporting, with way too much print space and airtime spent simply repeating the president’s tweets.

“That isn’t news. That’s my job,” Black said. “Half of my act should have been reading tweets.”

Rather than bring in half a dozen obscure experts to discuss issues on every TV commentary show, Black thinks it might be just as productive to recruit some barnyard animals.

“Bring in a goat,” he suggested. “Then at the bottom of the screen you can put a label that says, ‘Goat from Jerry’s Farm — Commentator.’ ”

If you’re sensitive about Trump bashing, you needn’t worry about Black so much at this point.

“I don’t dwell on him in my act. I’d rather cover things we’ve stopped talking about, like health insurance,” he said.

During an emergency room visit in Ireland — don’t worry he’s OK — the globe-traveling Black was surprised to discover that not only did he get treated within 45 minutes, but nobody brought up the issue of money.

“Nobody ever asked how I was going to pay for it,” he said. “We’re the only country that starts with people who already don’t feel good by pushing their buttons.”

There’s one thing, though, you should know about Black’s performances. When he talks about his act, that’s too formal a term for what he actually does.