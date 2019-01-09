s
Things to do this week in Sonoma County, Jan. 11-20

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | January 8, 2019, 4:45PM
From Los Lobos to Shwayze, to many local, talented orchestral ensembles, it's a pretty fun week for music in Sonoma County. Not feeling a concert? The Harlem Globetrotters, and comedian Lewis Black, also are making stops in the area this week. It's all in Things to Do.

Friday, Jan. 11

Professional Pianist Concert: Three concerts featuring 11 pianists. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Mendocino College Center Theatre, Ukiah. Tickets are $20-$30. For more information, call 707-463-2738 or visit ukiahconcerts.org.

"The Candle in the Wind": Organist Anne Laver and the Sonoma Bach Choir, 8 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit sonomabach.org.

Who’s Bad: Live stage celebration of Michael Jackson’s Music, 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets are $20-$35. For more information, visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

"Swallow": Drama about three women dealing with psychological trauma opens at 5 p.m. Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets are $15-$30. For more information, visit mainstagewest.com. — THIS SHOW HAS BEEN MOVED TO SUNDAY, JAN. 13

"Go Figure": International juried art exhibition celebrating the human figure. Opening reception 6-7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. For more information, visit sebarts.org.

Shwayze: New York-based rapper, 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $18. For more information, visit mystictheatre.com.

Los Lobos: The legendary East L.A. rock band plays two nights, 7:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Raven Performing Arts Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets are $55-$99. raventheater.org.

"Moon Over Buffalo": Backstage farce about a stage production in Buffalo, New York, opens 7:30 p.m. Runs until Feb. 3. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

"Libros de Artista": Opening reception for exhibit of limited-edition books created by Latin American artists, 6-8 p.m. Consulate General of Mexico, San Francisco. Free. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

Saturday, Jan. 12

"Blues Session": Twice-monthly jam session featuring house band The Blues Lights, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance, Cloverdale. For more information, visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Napa Lighted Art Festival: Second annual open-air, brightly lit art festival. Opens 6 p.m. Saturday and runs until Jan. 20. Downtown Napa. Free. For more information, visit donapa.com.

Foreverland: Tribute to Michael Jackson. 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $21. For more information, visit mystictheatre.com.

"Winterlude": Chamber music by Coastal Winds and Coast Brass. 3 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

"Adriana Lecouvrur": ‘Metropolitan Opera Live’ broadcast, 10 a.m. Saturday. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $18-$26. For more information, visit rialtocinemas.com.

"Tiers of Heaven": The Santa Rosa Symphony, conducted by Francesco Lecce-Chong, with soprano Marie Plette. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Monday; 3 p.m. Sunday. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. For more information, visit srsymphony.org.

Sunday, Jan. 13

Dave Eggers and Mokhtar Alkahan Alkhanshali: Onstage conversation presented by LiteracyWorks and Copperfield’s Books. 3 p.m. Petaluma Veterans Building, Petaluma. copperfieldsbooks.com.

"Swallow": Drama about three women dealing with psychological trauma opens at 5 p.m. Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets are $15-$30. For more information, visit mainstagewest.com.

John Edward: Author on psychic phenomena, noon Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $60-$150. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, Jan. 14

John McCutcheon: Singer-songwriter, storyteller and instrumentalist in concert, 7:30 p.m., Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

"From the Fire": Personal, historical and environmental perspectives of 2017 firestorms, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Museums of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7-$10. Through Jan. 27. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Harlem Globetrotters: Exhibition basketball team, 7 p.m. Haehl Pavilion, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $32-$92, $280 meet-and-greet. For more information, call 866-468-3399 or visit harlemglobetrotters.com.

Thursday, Jan. 17

David Luning Band: Americana Night, 7:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

"Dreaming of a Vetter World’" Documentary about America’s ailing agriculture and its cure, 7 p.m. Thursday, Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Q&A with filmmakers and organic-pioneer Donald Vetter. Tickets are $9.50-$11.75. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Friday, Jan. 18

California Music Educators Association Jazz Festival: Programs 8 a.m.-10 p.m.Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, call 707-664-2324 or visit music.sonoma.edu/events.

Words and Music: Laurie Lewis, Don Henry, Claudia Russell and Nina Gerber, 7 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $25-$28. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestra: Concerto Showcase, soloists ages 13-23, 7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Mark Shapiro: "Seeds of Resistance – The Fight to Save Our Food Supply," 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-823-2618 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

"What Goes Around": Off the Page Readers Theater production, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18-19, Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information 707-578-8938, copperfieldsbooks.com.

Saturday, Jan. 19

A Cappella Extravaganza: High school and collegiate groups in concert, 7 p.m. Lincoln Theater, Yountville. Tickets are $20-$30. For more information, call 707-944-9900 or visit lincolntheater.com.

Richard Shaw, Wanxin Zhang and Phillip K. Smith: Opening reception for January exhibitions, 6-8 p.m. Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

Frisson Ensemble: Chamber music, Redwood Arts Council presentation, 7:30 p.m. Community Church of Sebastopol. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit redwoodarts.org.

Wine Road: Winter WINEland tastings and winemaker greetings at 100-plus northern Sonoma County wineries, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 19-20. Tickets are $38.02-$48.88, $5.43 designated driver. For more information, visit wineroad.com.

"Antony & Cleopatra": National Theatre Live broadcast of Shakespeare’s fated couple, 10 a.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $18-$26. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Sunday, Jan. 20

San Francisco Piano Trio: Chamber concert, 4 p.m. Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $29.75. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu.

Lewis Black: Comedian, actor and author’s "The Joke’s On US" tour, 7 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $49.50-$75. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Larry Vuckovich Jazz Trio: Swinging jazz, 4:30-6 p.m. Jan. 20, Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$20. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

