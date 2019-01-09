From Los Lobos to Shwayze, to many local, talented orchestral ensembles, it's a pretty fun week for music in Sonoma County. Not feeling a concert? The Harlem Globetrotters, and comedian Lewis Black, also are making stops in the area this week. It's all in Things to Do.

Friday, Jan. 11

Professional Pianist Concert: Three concerts featuring 11 pianists. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Mendocino College Center Theatre, Ukiah. Tickets are $20-$30. For more information, call 707-463-2738 or visit ukiahconcerts.org.

"The Candle in the Wind": Organist Anne Laver and the Sonoma Bach Choir, 8 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit sonomabach.org.

Who’s Bad: Live stage celebration of Michael Jackson’s Music, 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets are $20-$35. For more information, visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

"Swallow": Drama about three women dealing with psychological trauma opens at 5 p.m. Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets are $15-$30. For more information, visit mainstagewest.com. — THIS SHOW HAS BEEN MOVED TO SUNDAY, JAN. 13

"Go Figure": International juried art exhibition celebrating the human figure. Opening reception 6-7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. For more information, visit sebarts.org.

Shwayze: New York-based rapper, 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $18. For more information, visit mystictheatre.com.

Los Lobos: The legendary East L.A. rock band plays two nights, 7:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Raven Performing Arts Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets are $55-$99. raventheater.org.

"Moon Over Buffalo": Backstage farce about a stage production in Buffalo, New York, opens 7:30 p.m. Runs until Feb. 3. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

"Libros de Artista": Opening reception for exhibit of limited-edition books created by Latin American artists, 6-8 p.m. Consulate General of Mexico, San Francisco. Free. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

Saturday, Jan. 12

"Blues Session": Twice-monthly jam session featuring house band The Blues Lights, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance, Cloverdale. For more information, visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Napa Lighted Art Festival: Second annual open-air, brightly lit art festival. Opens 6 p.m. Saturday and runs until Jan. 20. Downtown Napa. Free. For more information, visit donapa.com.

Foreverland: Tribute to Michael Jackson. 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $21. For more information, visit mystictheatre.com.

"Winterlude": Chamber music by Coastal Winds and Coast Brass. 3 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

"Adriana Lecouvrur": ‘Metropolitan Opera Live’ broadcast, 10 a.m. Saturday. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $18-$26. For more information, visit rialtocinemas.com.

"Tiers of Heaven": The Santa Rosa Symphony, conducted by Francesco Lecce-Chong, with soprano Marie Plette. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Monday; 3 p.m. Sunday. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. For more information, visit srsymphony.org.

Sunday, Jan. 13

Dave Eggers and Mokhtar Alkahan Alkhanshali: Onstage conversation presented by LiteracyWorks and Copperfield’s Books. 3 p.m. Petaluma Veterans Building, Petaluma. copperfieldsbooks.com.

John Edward: Author on psychic phenomena, noon Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $60-$150. For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org.