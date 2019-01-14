(1 of ) Alfonso Cuaron reacts as he accepts the award for best picture for "Roma" at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
(2 of ) Alfonso Cuaron, from left, accepts the award for best picture for "Roma" as Yalitza Aparicio and Marina De Tavira react at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
(3 of ) Elsie Fisher accepts the award for best young actor/actress for "Eighth Grade" at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
(4 of ) Tom Rob Smith and the cast and crew of "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" accept the award for best limited series at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
(5 of ) Rachel Brosnahan accepts the award for best actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
(6 of ) Amy Sherman-Palladino accepts the award for best comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
(7 of ) Joel Fields, left, and Joseph Weisberg accept the award for best drama series for "The Americans" at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
(8 of ) Glenn Close, left, and Lady Gaga, winners in a tie for the best actress award, hug in the press room at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Close won for her role in "The Wife" and Lady Gaga won for her role in "A Star Is Born." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
(9 of ) Glenn Close, left, and Lady Gaga, winners in a tie for the best actress award, pose in the press room at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Close won for her role in "The Wife" and Lady Gaga won for her role in "A Star Is Born." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
(10 of ) Yalitza Aparicio, left, and Marina De Tavira pose in the press room with the best picture award for "Roma" at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)