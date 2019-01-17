Jake Owen and Old Dominion will join Tim McGraw as headliners at the sixth annual Country Summer music festival, which will present 20 acts on two stages June 14-16 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, it was announced Thursday.

Owen’s single, whose seven No. 1 singles include “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and “Beachin’,” hit the top of the country airplay charts last summer with “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).” His fifth studio album “American Love,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Old Dominion was named the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Vocal Group of the Year in 2018. The band’s current single is “Make It Sweet,” and a new song, “One Man Band,” is set for release Friday, Jan. 18.

McGraw, who was previously announced as a Country Summer headliner, has sold more than 50 million records and won an impressive list of awards: three Grammy, 16 from American County Music, 14 from the Country Music Association, 11 from American Music and three from People’s Choice.

Three-day passes, starting at $219, are on sale now at countrysummer.com, 800-514-3849 or the fairgrounds box office at 1350 Bennett Valley Road.

Last year, Country Summer drew more than 30,000 fans from 38 states.

The event’s sponsors include the Bay Area Chevrolet Dealers, Redwood Credit Union, Bud Light, Friedman’s Home Improvement, United Airlines, Les Schwab Tire Centers, Kendall-Jackson, River Rock Casino, Jack Daniel’s, Montgomery Village, Cattlemens Steakhouse, Harris Ranch, Creams and Froggy 92.9 radio.

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.