While the Oscars remain without a host, the Grammy Awards are doubling down on their female presence this year by naming powerhouse singer-songwriter Alicia Keys as the ceremony’s host.

“I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy,” the 15-time Grammy winner said in a statement from the Recording Academy on Tuesday.

“I’m so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and magic. I’m especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It’s going UP on Feb. 10!” Keys added.

The first-time host takes over the job that was long held by rapper LL Cool J, and then by “The Late Late Show” star James Corden for the past two years.

In a behind-the-scenes video accompanying the announcement, the “Girl on Fire” singer is offered the job and proceeds to tell her loved ones, including her sleeping husband, Swizz Beatz, and unsuspecting young children, about the new gig. “The Voice” coach also revisits her own trophies, goes through her wardrobe selection and makes other preparations for the upcoming show.

“A dynamic artist with the rare combination of groundbreaking talent and passion for her craft, Alicia Keys is the perfect choice as host for our show,” said Neil Portnow, president and chief executive of the Recording Academy, in a statement.

“Throughout her exciting career, I have watched her become a powerful force within the music industry and beyond,” he added. “As an artist who speaks to the power of music for good, a role model, and a spokesperson for change, we are thrilled to have her on board for what’s sure to be an unforgettable Grammy Awards.”

His sentiments were echoed by long-time Grammy telecast producer Ken Ehrlich, who described Keys as “one of those rare artists who melds true musical genius with heartfelt emotional lyrics to create a unique approach to everything she does.”

The 61st Grammy Awards will take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 10 and will broadcast live on CBS.