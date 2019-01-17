Jazz organist Joey DeFrancesco and his trio will team up with legendary drummer Billy Hart at the Healdsburg Jazz Festival, to be held May 31 through June 9 at a variety of venues in both Healdsburg and Santa Rosa.
The festival also will feature the Jack DeJohnette Trio with Ravi Coltrane and Matt Garrison, the Carla Bley Trio with Steve Swallow and Andy Sheppard, the Harold Lopez-Nusa Quartet featuring Mayacal Gonzalez and the Jackson Dhafer Youssef Quartet.
Hart was honored at the 2016 Healdsburg Jazz Festival with a two-day tribute to his career.
The full roster for this year’s 10-day festival is still in the works, its artistic director and founder, Jessica Felix, said Thursday.
Felix expects festival tickets to go on sale by April 1. Admission to the various performances will run from free to $75. For more details in coming weeks, visit healdsburgjazzfestival.org.
You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.