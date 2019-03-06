John Cusack screens his 2000 film ‘High Fidelity’ in Santa Rosa

At one point in the 2000 romantic comedy-drama film “High Fidelity,” star John Cusack — beset by anguish over breaking up with his latest girlfriend — throws himself on his bed and rants about revisiting old flames:

“Just see and talk to them — you know, like a Bruce Springsteen song.”

Suddenly there’s The Boss himself in Cusack’s room, playing a few bluesy riffs and offering wise advice. It’s one of many memorable moments in a fascinating film, including a finale with then-fledgling performer Jack Black, cast as an obnoxious record store clerk, suddenly belting out a soulful tune to a surprised crowd.

Springsteen went on to Broadway, and both Cusack and Black made many more films, but “High Fidelity,” forever fresh, belongs to Cusack, facing the camera and delivering a relentless stream of personal confessions to the audience. It felt personal.

It’ll be even more personal when Cusack takes the stage March 15 at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for a screening of “High Fidelity,” followed by a live Q&A session between the actor and the audience. It’s a format he’s used before as part of the ongoing Backlot Project series, which pairs personal appearances by big names in film with showings of their hit movies across the country.

“We get kind of a round table discussion going,” Cusack said. “I’ll do that as long as the people want to. It’s good thing to do.”

Based on the 1995 British novel of the same name by Nick Hornby, the film version of “High Fidelity” is set in Chicago, where local record store owner Rob Gordon (Cusack) and his two socially impaired assistants — Barry (Black) and Dick (Todd Luiso) obsess and argue endlessly about pop music.

More than five dozen real music acts are named in the dialog, plus some bogus ones, including Licorice Comfit, Marie De Salle and The Kinky Wizards.

That had to be challenging dialogue for the actors, but Cusack said during a recent phone interview from Chicago that he was comfortable with the material.

“I happened to be way familiar with the music, so we could make it through all that, like we were real people talking,” he said. “And then, on the screen it does sound real.”

For the American film incarnation of the story, the premise remained intact but the music itself had to change with the addition of an actual soundtrack. Instead of a focus on British music of the ‘90s, the film ventured more into American rock and soul, Cusack said.

“The book is set in England, so when the film was set in Chicago, we had to adapt, but take away the accents and these are the same three guys as in the book,” he said.

The music in the movie is a popular topic for audiences in Cusack’s post-screening discussions.

“People always ask how we chose the soundtrack,” he said.

The star and his screenwriting partners reportedly listened to a couple of thousand songs to pick 70 song cues, ranging from work by Bob Dylan and Lou Reed to Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye.

Fans welcome a chance to talk with Cusack about “High Fidelity,” and the discussions get lively.

“People are thoughtful,” he said, “but as it runs on, it can turn into a free-for-all.”

In addition to “High Fidelity,” Cusack, 52, makes appearances as part of the Backlot Project with two of his other films: “Say Anything,” 1989, with Cusack in his breakout role as an aimless high school student, and “Grosse Pointe Blank,” featuring Cusack as a professional assassin attending his 10-year high school reunion while working on a hit.

So while the spotlight is on “High Fidelity,” film fans who go Cusack’s Santa Rosa appearance obviously will get a close look at an influential actor with an extensive credit list, whether your personal favorite is “Runaway Jury” from 2003 or his portrayal of Edgar Allen Poe in “The Raven” in 2012.

